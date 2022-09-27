FLORIDA is preparing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area.

Due to the projected strength of the storm, Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for all of Florida, which also includes mandatory evacuation areas.

The Tampa Bay area has been divided into zones in preparing for Hurricane Ian Credit: Pinellas County

What does Zone A mean in Florida?

Due to the state of emergency, the Tampa Bay area has been separated into four zones, A, B, C, and D.

Each zone represents an evacuation area that is based on the projected impact.

Zone A includes the areas that are expected to get the worst of it, which is why a mandatory evacuation order has been issued.

"In order to protect residents, we are issuing a mandatory evacuation order for Zone A, recommending a voluntary evacuation for Zone B and opening emergency shelters," Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise said, via Fox Weather.

The evacuation began around 2pm EST on September 27, 2022.

Residents in Zone B and Zone C have also been urged to evacuate.

Along with an evacuation, the Clearwater-Saint Petersburg Airport and Tampa International Airport will also close, Fox Weather states.

What category is Hurricane Ian?

Meteorologists have been tracking Hurricane Ian for days as it makes its way toward Florida.

Due to the unexpected nature, the category has changed between Category 2 and Category 3.

The National Hurricane Center has reported that there will be life-threatening storm surges, hurricane-force winds, flash floods, and possible mudslides associated with the storm.

While the path is changing daily, many meteorologists have compared Ian to Hurricane Charley, which wreaked havoc on Florida in 2004.

Charley was the first of four separate hurricanes to impact the state and has since been described as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States.

At the time, Charley hit the Sunshine State as a Category 4 storm.

Residents are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Ian Credit: Getty Images - Getty

How do you prepare for a hurricane?

Florida residents have been advised to stock up on essentials before the hurricane makes landfall.

Along with stocking up on food, water, and medicine, it is also recommended that you have extra batteries and chargers for your devices so you can stay informed on the current weather conditions.

The American Red Cross recommends having two weeks' worth of supplies in the event that stores and pharmacies are closed.

As for homes, it is recommended to secure all loose items such as lawn furniture and trash cans to make sure the wind does not sweep them away.

Adding storm shutters or pre-cut plywood to windows will also help ensure that your home is safe and protected from the elements.