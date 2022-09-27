Read full article on original website
‘Use Your Illusion’ Set Includes New Version of ‘November Rain’
A new version of the classic Guns N’ Roses song “November Rain” will be included on the recently announced Use Your Illusion box set. The new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by Christopher Lennertz. The composer has a long resume across film, television and video games. He’s a two-time Emmy nominee thanks to his work on the series Supernatural and The Boys.
Why Alice in Chains’ ‘Dirt’ Is One of the Greatest Albums of All Time
We've always thought that Alice in Chains' sophomore album Dirt is one of the greatest albums of all time, but for its 30th anniversary, we wanted to do something special to honor it, so we created a mini-documentary. Nirvana's Nevermind knocked Michael Jackson's Dangerous from the top of the album...
Kerrang
WILLOW covers YUNGBLUD's The Funeral in the Live Lounge
WILLOW has covered her friend YUNGBLUD's track The Funeral in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Originally a riotous pop-punk smash, the 21-year-old singer stripped the track back to a more vulnerable, acoustic affair. Speaking about her decision to cover The Funeral, WILLOW said, “I just love the lyrics; I...
A Thousand Horses Talk ‘Broken Heartland’, Share New Video
A Thousand Horses are back in the saddle. The country-rock foursome—made up of frontman Michael Hobby, bassist Graham DeLoach, and dual guitarists Bill Satcher and Zach Brown—have dropped their sophomore album, their first in seven years, and the first to be released on their own label, Highway Sound Records.
Hallelujah! Leonard Cohen’s almighty struggle with rejected song that became a classic
Hallelujah is one of the most famous songs ever written, yet a new film reveals it took Leonard Cohen 180 attempts over a decade to perfect – only for it to be rejected by his record company. Nearly 20 years went by before an animated ogre, Shrek, turned the song into a monster hit.
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Prince Left Behind a World Bathed in ‘Purple Rain’
When we were suddenly forced to say goodbye to Prince in April of 2016, there was little doubt as to which of his songs would be used as the soundtrack to the world's mourning. As you can see through the numerous images and videos below, upon hearing of Prince's death...
Mariah Carey says we should finally hear her secret 1995 grunge album
Carey has shared that recordings of the alternative album with her lead vocals have been found. And she hinted that the elusive project will finally be released.
40 Years Ago: Dire Straits Ramps Up on ‘Love Over Gold’
Love Over Gold was something of a calm before the storm for Dire Straits. Released on Sept. 24, 1982, the LP burnished their reputation as one of mainstream rock's leading musos, three years before the multiplatinum Brothers in Arms transformed Dire Straits into superstars. "There was a great deal of...
Daily Discovery: The Dark, Hopeful Ode to a “Best Friend” by Puck
The bi-coastal artist, Puck says she wrote her first piano compositions when she was just a little kid. But while those songs were known by the people around her, she kept her singing a secret from almost everybody until now. “I grew up in Washington State when grunge was happening,”...
How Behemoth’s Nergal Learned to Scream
Behemoth frontman Nergal is the latest harsh vocalist to join Loudwire on ‘How I Learned to Scream.’. Just like Nick Holmes from Bloodbath and Paradise Lost, Nergal’s introduction to extreme vocals came from Venom. “It was Cronos who really made me want to scream,” Nergal says. “He was a vocalist but also a combination of screaming and singing, because his screaming technique kind of included the melody in it as well.”
Bruce Springsteen to release album of soul covers 'Only the Strong Survive': 'I loved making it.'
A new Bruce Springsteen album, “Only the Strong Survive,” due Nov. 11, will highlight the Boss' voice, singing soul music classics and rarities.
loudersound.com
The Tirith release rehearsal video of new song Crystalwell
UK prog rockers The Tirith have announced they will release their third album, Return Of The Lydia, on October 21. The new album sees the Lougborough trio revisit the story from their first album Tales From The Tower with the epic opening title track. At the same time the band...
The FADER
Song You Need: Yann Tiersen takes NEU!’s “Lieber Honig” to new heights
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. This past Friday, NEU! reissued their full catalog in one box set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1972 self-titled debut LP. NEU! 50! also contains a 10-track, 71-minute remix album, on which a motley selection of artists reimagine the krautrock pioneers’ work. Its guest list runs the gamut from The National to Mogwai to Guerilla Toss to Idles to They Hate Change to Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor to New Order/Joy Division’s Stephen Morris in collaboration with Factory Floor’s Gabe Gurnsey. Each track offers a distinct interpretation of NEU!’s sound, a minimal yet intricate take on rock ’n’ roll envisioned by the group’s leading duo, Michael Rother and the late Klaus Dinger (both former members of Kraftwerk). But the record’s most uniquely brilliant stretch comes in the form of Breton composer and multi-instrumentalist Yann Tiersen’s rendition of “Lieber Honig,” the closing track from NEU!’s aforementioned debut.
withguitars.com
Kornél Kovács releases new single ‘Get Goofy’ feat. MishCatt
”Not only is his rhythmic sensibility far more nuanced than most of his peers’, he is a master of both texture and empty space. His sound breathes even as it giggles.”. “Kornél Kovács is among the most inventive producers in modern dance.”. Mixmag. “Kornél Kovács is on...
Pat Green is Back with His First Album in Seven Years—‘I Try to Tell the Truth as it Exists’
“It’s definitely a trip through me,” the Texas mainstay tells American Songwriter of his latest release, Miles and Miles of You. The country roots singer-songwriter Pat Green’s first full-length album since Home (2015), Miles and Miles of You is an intensely personal record that explores themes of life, love, the road to success, and beyond.
KTLO
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
Weyes Blood Shares New “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” Video: Watch
Weyes Blood has shared a new video for her single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” the opening track from her forthcoming album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Check out the visual, directed by Charlotte Ercoli, below. Weyes Blood previously collaborated with Ercoli on the...
A.V. Club
ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus’ Pophouse buys up most of the rights to Avicii’s catalog
Producer and DJ Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, died in 2018, and the majority of his catalog and publishing rights have just been sold off to Pophouse Entertainment—a licensing company co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus. That comes from Billboard, which says that Pophouse is actually planning to do stuff with Avicii’s music rather than sit on it and let it make money for them.
