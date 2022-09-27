ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘Use Your Illusion’ Set Includes New Version of ‘November Rain’

A new version of the classic Guns N’ Roses song “November Rain” will be included on the recently announced Use Your Illusion box set. The new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by Christopher Lennertz. The composer has a long resume across film, television and video games. He’s a two-time Emmy nominee thanks to his work on the series Supernatural and The Boys.
MUSIC
Kerrang

WILLOW covers YUNGBLUD's The Funeral in the Live Lounge

WILLOW has covered her friend YUNGBLUD's track The Funeral in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Originally a riotous pop-punk smash, the 21-year-old singer stripped the track back to a more vulnerable, acoustic affair. Speaking about her decision to cover The Funeral, WILLOW said, “I just love the lyrics; I...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dreamscape#Doom#Seattle#Dance#Tavern#Night Heron S Cam Spies
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ultimate Prince

Prince Left Behind a World Bathed in ‘Purple Rain’

When we were suddenly forced to say goodbye to Prince in April of 2016, there was little doubt as to which of his songs would be used as the soundtrack to the world's mourning. As you can see through the numerous images and videos below, upon hearing of Prince's death...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Loudwire

How Behemoth’s Nergal Learned to Scream

Behemoth frontman Nergal is the latest harsh vocalist to join Loudwire on ‘How I Learned to Scream.’. Just like Nick Holmes from Bloodbath and Paradise Lost, Nergal’s introduction to extreme vocals came from Venom. “It was Cronos who really made me want to scream,” Nergal says. “He was a vocalist but also a combination of screaming and singing, because his screaming technique kind of included the melody in it as well.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Tirith release rehearsal video of new song Crystalwell

UK prog rockers The Tirith have announced they will release their third album, Return Of The Lydia, on October 21. The new album sees the Lougborough trio revisit the story from their first album Tales From The Tower with the epic opening title track. At the same time the band...
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Yann Tiersen takes NEU!’s “Lieber Honig” to new heights

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. This past Friday, NEU! reissued their full catalog in one box set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1972 self-titled debut LP. NEU! 50! also contains a 10-track, 71-minute remix album, on which a motley selection of artists reimagine the krautrock pioneers’ work. Its guest list runs the gamut from The National to Mogwai to Guerilla Toss to Idles to They Hate Change to Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor to New Order/Joy Division’s Stephen Morris in collaboration with Factory Floor’s Gabe Gurnsey. Each track offers a distinct interpretation of NEU!’s sound, a minimal yet intricate take on rock ’n’ roll envisioned by the group’s leading duo, Michael Rother and the late Klaus Dinger (both former members of Kraftwerk). But the record’s most uniquely brilliant stretch comes in the form of Breton composer and multi-instrumentalist Yann Tiersen’s rendition of “Lieber Honig,” the closing track from NEU!’s aforementioned debut.
MUSIC
withguitars.com

Kornél Kovács releases new single ‘Get Goofy’ feat. MishCatt

”Not only is his rhythmic sensibility far more nuanced than most of his peers’, he is a master of both texture and empty space. His sound breathes even as it giggles.”. “Kornél Kovács is among the most inventive producers in modern dance.”. Mixmag. “Kornél Kovács is on...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Pat Green is Back with His First Album in Seven Years—‘I Try to Tell the Truth as it Exists’

“It’s definitely a trip through me,” the Texas mainstay tells American Songwriter of his latest release, Miles and Miles of You. The country roots singer-songwriter Pat Green’s first full-length album since Home (2015), Miles and Miles of You is an intensely personal record that explores themes of life, love, the road to success, and beyond.
TEXAS STATE
A.V. Club

ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus’ Pophouse buys up most of the rights to Avicii’s catalog

Producer and DJ Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, died in 2018, and the majority of his catalog and publishing rights have just been sold off to Pophouse Entertainment—a licensing company co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus. That comes from Billboard, which says that Pophouse is actually planning to do stuff with Avicii’s music rather than sit on it and let it make money for them.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy