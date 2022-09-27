Gio Reyna health concerns overshadow USMNT's final pre-World Cup friendly, a dull draw with Saudi Arabia

At the end of a hellish year of injury heartbreak, Gio Reyna, the most promising teenager in American soccer, looked to finally be on course for the 2022 World Cup.

He'd returned to Borussia Dortmund's lineup, and was dishing out Champions League assists. He showed flashes of his talent with the U.S. men's national team last Friday against Japan, and again on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia.

But then, less than 30 minutes in, he tapped the ball out of bounds, gave way to a substitute, and walked straight down the tunnel. Head coach Gregg Berhalter followed him.

U.S. Soccer said that Reyna was "experiencing muscle tightness and came out of the match as a precaution."

His early exit, though, nonetheless overshadowed the USMNT's final pre-World Cup friendly, an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia. It also sparked concern — because the World Cup is less than two months away, but also because it evoked previous injuries that have left Reyna distraught, and that have slowed his rise toward the top of the soccer world.

Gio Reyna's injury history

Reyna, the son of former USMNT captain Claudio, broke into the Dortmund first team at age 17. He quickly announced himself as one of the brightest young talents in men's soccer — not just in the U.S., but globally. He established himself as a national team regular in 2021, and scored in perhaps the biggest win of the Berhalter era to date, the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League final.

He entered the 2021-22 club season as an 18-year-old rising star. But a hamstring injury in a September World Cup qualifier sidelined him until February. Shortly after returning, another injury sent him down a tunnel in tears. That injury turned out to be less significant than feared. But two months later, in early April, yet another serious hamstring injury ended his season, and broke his spirits again.

It kept him out of the USMNT's training camp in May and June. It didn't full heal until the 2022-23 preseason. Dortmund eased him back into competitive games, and by the time he arrived the USMNT's September camp, he hadn't gone longer than 70 minutes.

But he seemed to be over the injury. He made his season debut on Aug. 20. He played 68 minutes off the bench against Copenhagen in the Champions League, and recorded two assists.

A week later, he started against Manchester City. He started for the U.S. against Japan, too, and again against the Saudis.

But he was quiet for 28 minutes, and then replaced by Paul Arriola after 29.

An underwhelming USMNT performance

With and without Reyna, the U.S. was underwhelming. It wasn't dreadful and out of sorts like it had been four days earlier against Japan. But it wasn't dynamic. It wasn't dangerous in and around the penalty area. It didn't do much of anything to induce optimism with the World Cup on the horizon.

Saudi Arabia is perhaps the worst of the 32 teams who'll be in Qatar in November. Its entire squad plays its club soccer in the Saudi Pro League. For most of Tuesday's game, it looked very beatable — but the U.S. couldn't beat it.

The Americans produced some promising attacks down the left. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie showed their class. But Ricardo Pepi, with an opportunity to win a spot on the World Cup roster, didn't latch onto any chances. The U.S. didn't create enough for Pepi or anybody else, either.

Like on Friday, there were absences that will mitigate concern. But, on the other hand, Reyna's absence will add to it. The September window, the USMNT's last chance to build together toward the World Cup, went just about as poorly as possible for a team that had previously inspired plenty of optimism. The 0-0 result, in that sense, was a fitting sendoff.