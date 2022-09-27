Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Sertoma breakfast 2022
Flying biscuits at Sertoma breakfast, as train remains shut down. The biscuits were moving for the Emporia Sertoma Club this weekend. But the club's famous tr…
Emporia gazette.com
Flying biscuits at Sertoma breakfast, as train remains shut down
The biscuits were moving for the Emporia Sertoma Club this weekend. But the club's famous train still is not. “We probably served more than we have in the past... It's a record number,” Terri Summey said Sunday about the club's annual scholarship breakfast.
Fire destroys Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Firefighters in Manhattan made quick work of a mobile home fire, but not before it destroyed the structure and its contents. The Manhattan Fire Department says just before 9 p.m. Friday they were called to a report of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at the Redbud […]
Emporia gazette.com
No drought-busting rain in sight
While Florida recovers from an overwhelming amount of rain due to Hurricane Ian, some area farmers may be longing for a little for their land. This week's U.S. Drought Monitor report shows conditions worsening in Lyon County. It shows 91% of the county in at least “moderate drought,” with 12% in a higher-level “severe drought.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
Emporia gazette.com
Thomas Allen Eddy
Thomas Allen Eddy of Emporia, KS was born to Margaret Womer Eddy and Luther Merton Eddy in Parsons, KS. He was devoted to his wife of 58 years, Ginnie Anne Ryan Eddy and his two daughters, Laura Marie Eddy and Blythe Anne Eddy Dody (Aron), and greatly treasured his grandchildren, Destiny, Cahaya, and Landon Dody. Tom was loved and admired by his siblings: William B. Eddy (Linda) of Kansas City, MO; Marcia Price (Palmer) of Salina, KS; Cheryl Figgs (Dennis Domer) of Baldwin City, KS and Phoenix, AZ; and Edward Mitchell Eddy (Deborah Ann O’Brien) of Chapel Hill, NC.
Emporia gazette.com
What is happening with the construction at William Allen White Elementary?
Construction on William Allen White Elementary was recently moved back, in response to an update from July on the progress of other construction projects. The beginning phase of the construction is now set to start in February of 2023. “At the July 13, 2022 Board of Education Meeting, information was...
Emporia gazette.com
Pickup crash on turnpike injures 3
Three people were injured Saturday morning when a pickup truck went out of control on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia. The Kansas Highway patrol reports the truck went off the highway about six miles south of the interchange around 7:10 a.m. It crossed both northbound lanes, hit the center wall and overturned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emporia gazette.com
IMG-7685.JPEG
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen.…
Emporia gazette.com
Fab Finds on 99 a success in Madison
It was a busy weekend in Madison during the statewide Fab Finds on 99 event that comes through town every September. Friday morning, 17 vendors lined the highway in the high school parking lot selling their wares. Even the cooler temperatures and off and on-again sprinkles wouldn’t keep the vendors or the shoppers away. Most vendors reported great sales and stayed until 5 p.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Alumni flock to town for Homecoming weekend
It was a full weekend in Madison that started off Friday, Sept. 16th with a packed stadium for the Homecoming game against Lebo. Unfortunately for Bulldog Nation the game didn’t end in Madison’s favor, but the conversations and alumni being reunited was definitely a victory for many. Saturday...
Emporia gazette.com
Rosalee Ann Lovell
Rosalee Ann Lovell, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Newman Regional Health on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the age of 72. Rosalee Ann Nicholas was born at Eureka, Kansas on April 3, 1950, the daughter of Edward Myron and Iliff Beatrice (Burkey) Nicholas. Rosalee married Rex Alan Stewart January 26, 1969 whom she later divorced. On June 15, 1984 Rosalee married Jack Eugene Lovell in Eureka, Kansas, he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Sarah (Mark) Alquist of Roeland Park, Kansas, and Lori Stewart of Thornton, Colorado; step-children, Scott Mathew (Kim) Lovell, and Cristine Dawn Lovell, both of Olathe, Kansas; brothers, Melvin D. (Bobbie) Nicholas of El Dorado, Kansas, and David (Carol) Nicholas of Altamont, Kansas; sister, Iris (Craig) Neuenswander of Topeka, Kansas; grandchildren, Adilyn and Braelyn; step-grandchildren, Skyler, Max, and Sydney, as well as step-great-grandchildren, Peyton, Julian, Brooklyn, and Wyatt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia gazette.com
Open house at historic grade school planned for Sunday
The Chase County Old School Development District announced this week that a developer and contractor has been identified to help convert each large classroom in the historic 1903 grade school into one- or two-bedroom apartments. An open house has been planned from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the school,...
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
Emporia gazette.com
EHS Homecoming Royalty crowned
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. They were crowned during Friday's game against Manhattan. Before the game began, a parade was held down Commercial Street. Other candidates were: Alison Brown, Angel Aldrete, Arianna Hamilton, Fred Jackson, Rebecca Snyder, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares...
Emporia gazette.com
Show of solidarity for victims planned for Friday Homecoming game
A show of solidarity with victims of an alleged sexual assault at Emporia High School is planned for tonight’s Homecoming game against Manhattan. Seresa Howe began selling shirts over the weekend with the message, “I stand with the victims.” The text is printed in bold black lettering. Howe said 91 shirts had been sold by her Monday deadline. A waiting list for more shirts was at 10 names by press time.
Emporia gazette.com
Five feet added, but airport manager wants more
It’s not exactly a case of “give him an inch and he’ll take a mile.” But if you give Ken Adams five feet, he might ask for 500. “We’re now past the milestone of a 5,000-foot runway, at 5,004,” the Emporia Municipal Airport Manager said.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man arrested for DUI after Saturday night wreck near Olpe
An Emporia man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a Saturday night car wreck near Olpe. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Devin Burris was northbound in the 600 block of Highway 99 when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle, a 2008 Hyundai Azera, went into a ditch and overturned.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia football preparing for Manhattan, Homecoming
After being on the road for two weeks, the Emporia High School football team returns home for homecoming tonight against Manhattan at Welch Stadium. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a wild 34-21 loss to Topeka High, where they scored all 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0