FOX Sports
Who wins the Big 12 title? Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Producer Tyler to discuss which team will win the Big 12 Championship. This year is an especially deep year for the conference. Traditional powers like Oklahoma and Texas lost in their conference openers, and teams like Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Texas Tech look determined to shake things up.
WATCH: Oklahoma DT Isaiah Coe Interview
Oklahoma defensive tackle Isaiah Coe met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 5 matchup at TCU.
WATCH: KU football coordinators recap Duke win, preview Iowa State
Kansas football (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will look to extend its perfect start to the 2022 season another week on Saturday when it takes on Iowa State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12). KU is coming off a close home win over Duke last weekend whereas Iowa State is coming off its first loss of the season, a 31-24 defeat to Baylor at home.
Venables Vibes: Oklahoma Hoping to Start Fast and Rebound From First Loss
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's road trip to play the TCU Horned Frogs.
Glazer family, Tom Brady make donations to assist victims of Hurricane Ian
Though headquartered out of harm’s way this week, the Bucs have made it clear the storm-ravaged bay area remains foremost in their hearts. As proof, they’re contributing financially to the victims of Hurricane Ian. The Glazer family, which owns the franchise, announced late Thursday afternoon it is donating...
Phillies drop into tie for final NL wild card as skid hits 5
The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League's final wild card berth, falling 2-0 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
