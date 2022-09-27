Kansas football (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will look to extend its perfect start to the 2022 season another week on Saturday when it takes on Iowa State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12). KU is coming off a close home win over Duke last weekend whereas Iowa State is coming off its first loss of the season, a 31-24 defeat to Baylor at home.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO