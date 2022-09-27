Read full article on original website
The Bulldog Football Team will hosts the Gators of Lakewood for Homecoming on Wed, Sept 28th
The Varsity Football team will host the Gators of Lakewood today, Wednesday, Sept 28th at Zemp Stadium. This will be the 2nd Region game for the Bulldogs, and Homecoming for Camden High School. Homecoming nominees will be recognized at halftime, as well as the crowning of the 2022 Homecoming Queen.
Camden Gets Second Region Win
The Camden High Bulldog football team hosted Lakewood on Wednesday night in a game that was moved up due to Hurricane Ian. Lakewood would score first on a two yard touchdown run, but the Dogs would answer right back and never look back. Camden would rush for over 300 yards and would take down the Gators of Lakewood 41-13. The Bulldogs record improves to 4-3 on the year overall and 2-0 in region play. Camden will hit the road Friday night and travel to Darlington to battle the Falcons. Airtime is set for 7pm on 98.7FM and 1590 Carolina’s Country Classics with kickoff set for 7:30.
The Lady Dogs Volleyball Team sweep Region Opponents Crestwood & Lake City
The Lady Dogs Varsity Volleyball team hosted Crestwood & Lake City on Tuesday, Sept 27th in a dual region match. The Lady Dogs took both games in a quick 3 sets to remain undefeated in Region Play. Camden vs Crestwood Scores: 25-7, 25-16, & 25-14 Camden vs Lake City Scores:...
