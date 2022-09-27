ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
kool1027.com

Camden Gets Second Region Win

The Camden High Bulldog football team hosted Lakewood on Wednesday night in a game that was moved up due to Hurricane Ian. Lakewood would score first on a two yard touchdown run, but the Dogs would answer right back and never look back. Camden would rush for over 300 yards and would take down the Gators of Lakewood 41-13. The Bulldogs record improves to 4-3 on the year overall and 2-0 in region play. Camden will hit the road Friday night and travel to Darlington to battle the Falcons. Airtime is set for 7pm on 98.7FM and 1590 Carolina’s Country Classics with kickoff set for 7:30.
CAMDEN, SC
coladaily.com

High school football weekly roundup

River Bluff opened the Region 4-5A slate in impressive fashion, rallying from a first half deficit to defeat No. 4 ranked White Knoll 25-14 in a game move up to Thursday night due to the impact of Hurricane Ian expected in the Midlands on Friday. Cooper Johns ran for 227...
LEXINGTON, SC
kool1027.com

Demons Looking For Win Number Four In A Row

The Lugoff Elgin Demon football team is looking for win number four in a row tonight as they travel to Ridgeview to take on the Blazers. If you can’t make it to the game tonight, Joe Johnson and Jeremy Murphy will bring you all the action starting at 7pm on Kool 102.7, on our free mobile app or simply tell your Alexa device to play Kool 1027.
ELGIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, SC
247Sports

Everything Lamont Paris said on 'Carolina Calls'

South Carolina men's basketball coach Lamont Paris will soon tip off his first season as the head man in Columbia as basketball season is right around the corner. On Wednesday night, Paris joined athletic director Ray Tanner and Todd Ellis on 'Carolina Calls' to talk about his team and what his time in Columbia has been like so far.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bulldogs
The Spun

Dawn Staley Addresses Controversial Game Cancelation Decision

South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley defended her decision to cancel its scheduled season-opener against BYU following an alleged incident at a Cougars volleyball game. Rachel Richardson, the only Black player on Duke's volleyball team, accused a BYU fan of yelling racial slurs at her. BYU rescinded its...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team

Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
coladaily.com

UPDATE: Blythewood's Oktoberfest rescheduled

The Blythewood Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday afternoon that the annual Oktoberfest set to happen this Friday and Saturday has been rescheduled due to the impending inclement weather conditions anticipated to impact the area resulting from Hurricane Ian. In a written statement, more details were shared about the new upcoming...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Pro fishing hits big time in SC

The professional fishing business (and we’re talking about real hooks and bait, not the email kind) will soon be bringing some real economic impact to the Midlands of our state when a major tournament with teams from around the world hits the waters of Lake Murray. Mike Switzer interviews Anthony Gagliardi is an angler from Prosperity, SC who will also be one of two coaches for the USA team for the 2022 Black Bass Fishing World Championship coming Oct. 16-22, 2022.
PROSPERITY, SC
kool1027.com

Cathedral of Praise Ministries Show Host Passes Away

Pastor Thomas Bell of Cathedral of Praise Ministries in Camden has been broadcasting on our airwaves for several decades. Pastor Bell passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday September 27th. We send our prayers and condolences to his church, family, and friends as we also mourn the loss of a member of our radio family.
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Driver injured after tree falls on car in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Windy conditions in Irmo caused a tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Road. Irmo fire officials say a large pine tree fell on the car, crushing the roof and trapping the driver. The vehicle continued down Piney Grove and came to rest in a yard against another tree.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

LIST: School closings in the Midlands

On Thursday, Sandy Run K8 and St. Matthews K8 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and Calhoun County High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, Calhoun County Public Schools will have an eLearning day for all students and faculty and staff will work from home. CLARENDON COUNTY. CLARENDON COUNTY...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy