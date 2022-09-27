The Camden High Bulldog football team hosted Lakewood on Wednesday night in a game that was moved up due to Hurricane Ian. Lakewood would score first on a two yard touchdown run, but the Dogs would answer right back and never look back. Camden would rush for over 300 yards and would take down the Gators of Lakewood 41-13. The Bulldogs record improves to 4-3 on the year overall and 2-0 in region play. Camden will hit the road Friday night and travel to Darlington to battle the Falcons. Airtime is set for 7pm on 98.7FM and 1590 Carolina’s Country Classics with kickoff set for 7:30.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO