Lincoln, NE

Guest
3d ago

what was she conspiracy of doing drugs like all the people that want to do drugs that have no problem finding them whatsoever in this whole entire United States of America haha ...what a crime!

Mar Mar
3d ago

If she was in Denver she would not have been charged. Denver's government loves their criminals

9NEWS

$238K check sent to hackers by mistake, Boulder County says

BOULDER, Colo. — An investigation is underway after Boulder County mistakingly sent a $238,000 check to a fraudulent account. The county said on Friday that one of the county's vendors experienced a cyberattack, which allowed hackers to access information from the vendor to create a spearfishing email. The email...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. -- Two people are dead after a shooting incident in eastern Nebraska. Very few details were released Friday morning about the shooting deaths of two people in Bennington overnight. First responders were called to the scene near 158th and Fourth Streets at around 1:30 a.m. Shortly thereafter, our...
BENNINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Palm appointed judge

PLATTSMOUTH – Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed S. Colin Palm of Plattsmouth as a judge in the Second Judicial District including Cass, Otoe and Sarpy counties. Palm, age 50, has served in the Cass County Attorney’s Office since August 2000. He has been county attorney since 2018 after...
CASS COUNTY, NE
CBS Denver

"Operation Endless Test Drive" breaks up auto theft ring

A group of alleged criminals from northern Colorado have been arrested and booked into jail after a series of car thefts in the past year. According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into one car theft ring lead to a larger one that may bring justice to more than 50 different stolen car victims.  According to Greeley police, in the early summer of 2021, two suspects were behind a trend of stealing brand new vehicles from car dealerships in Loveland, Windsor and Greeley. The police department says the suspects allegedly used fake identification cards and more in order to...
GREELEY, CO
berthoudsurveyor.com

PoliceFiles – September 29, 2022

Family Problems: 3800 E Hwy 56 (Love’s), a man and his father got into a confrontation with another man and woman during a custody exchange. The father tried to enforce elements of the court order and attempted a “citizen’s arrest” by unjustifiably preventing the other man and woman from leaving the area. The man pushed the father with the bumper of his car so he could leave before a fight ensued. PC was established for the father’s actions; however, the other man did not want him charged. All parties were cautioned on their behavior for future exchanges. The child was the most behaved. What’s that tell ya?
THORNTON, CO
The Associated Press

Ex-Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on cruiser dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker’s rights, prosecutors said Wednesday. Robert Smith, 58, pleaded guilty Monday to deprivation of rights under color of law, federal prosecutors said in a statement. As part of his plea, Smith admitted that this intentional open-hand strike was an unreasonable use of force against Bryce Yakish. Smith pulled Yakish over for speeding in September 2017. Prosecutors said Yakish was standing by his bike with his hands up when Smith, unprovoked, struck Yakish, knocked him to the ground, put a knee on his neck, handcuffed and falsely arrested him. Investigators said Smith falsely accused Yakish of trying to flee and charged him with eluding law enforcement, even though Yakish stopped immediately after Smith activated his patrol car’s lights and siren. The charge against Yakish was dropped after a prosecutor reviewed the video and concluded it was baseless.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Denver

Colorado man charged with trying to send classified info to Russia

The FBI has arrested and charged a Colorado Springs man with trying to send classified documents to the Russian foreign service, according to federal court documents.Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, was scheduled to appear in federal court in Denver on Thursday afternoon on charges of attempting to transmit national defense information to an officer or agent of a foreign government.He was charged last month, but court documents were only made public this week.They indicate Dalke sent classified documents to an "FBI Online Covert Employee" in exchange for money. Dalke believed that FBI employee was a foreign government representative.He's accused of attempting...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is facing serious charges after an incident involving an undercover FBI agent. Jareh Sebastian Dalke was an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators believe he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment to an individual Dalke believed to be working for a foreign government. It turned out, the person Dalke was allegedly sharing the information with was an undercover agent. Dalke was allegedly offering up the information for cryptocurrency.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Couple accused of selling nuclear secrets enter guilty pleas

Two former Colorado teachers -- a married couple -- are accused of trying to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.Jonathan and Diana Toebbe just entered guilty pleas in the case this week.They both worked in the science department of Kent Denver High School starting in 2005.Jonathan Toebbe -- a former U.S. Navy engineer -- earned a master's degree in nuclear engineering at the Colorado School of Mines in 2012.According to court documents, in April of 2020, he contacted an unnamed foreign country trying to sell U.S. nuclear submarine secrets.That country tipped off the FBI.The couple could face life in prison under this new plea deal.
DENVER, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. The man’s remains were found north of a...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
LINCOLN, NE

