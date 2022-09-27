ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh running backs form a bond as ’the stable’

What started as a text group chat name during this summer’s preseason training camp, ended as a new nickname for Lehigh’s running back corps. Senior Zaythan Hill, junior Jack DiPietro and sophomore Gaige Garcia now refer to themselves as “the stable.”. “We all just adopted the name,”...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Select women’s tennis players to compete in ITA Regionals

A select group of players from the Lehigh women’s tennis team will travel to Princeton, New Jersey, this weekend to compete in the ITA Regional Championships. The doubles and singles teams will match up against top schools like Princeton, Rutgers, UPenn, Army, Temple and Columbia. Lehigh coach Olivia Leavitt...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Women’s soccer graduate student’s leadership is invaluable

With less than one minute remaining in the game, Erin Keefe, the leader of the Lehigh women’s soccer team’s defense, found herself at the top of the box with the ball rolling her way against St. John’s. Keefe, a graduate student in her last year on the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
City
Madison, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh recognized with DE&I award four years in a row

Lehigh University was awarded, for the fourth consecutive year, the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award for continuous commitment to community diversification. INSIGHT Into Diversity, a diversity magazine and website, presents the award, in addition to other diversity programs and initiatives. They chose Lehigh as one of 104 honorees...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Four Lehigh field hockey players rely on home country connection

Four of the Lehigh field hockey team’s 25 rostered players call the Netherlands home. While 3,700 miles away at Lehigh, they find comfort in each other, sharing a love for their sport and their country. Sophomore Guusje Hogendoorn, freshman Kiki Mes, junior Lotte Smorenburg and senior Sarah Bonthuis are...
BETHLEHEM, PA
fastphillysports.com

HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!

Hurricane Ian’s threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

The Celtic Cultural Alliance hosts 35th annual Celtic Classic

The Celtic Classic originated 35 years ago, when friends of Celtic descent came up with the idea of a Celtic themed festival. Later on, the Highland Games were added to the plan, along with other events that are now festival traditions. The Celtic Cultural Alliance hosted the 35th annual Celtic...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
PhillyBite

Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region

Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

COVID-19 protocols continue with Omicron-specific booster

Since the release of the Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster at the beginning of the fall 2022 semester, Lehigh’s protocols have remained similar to the previous semester. Before registering for classes, students were required to submit a COVID vaccination record on their Banner accounts. This requirement has been in place since the fall of 2021.
BETHLEHEM, PA

