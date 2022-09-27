Read full article on original website
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh running backs form a bond as ’the stable’
What started as a text group chat name during this summer’s preseason training camp, ended as a new nickname for Lehigh’s running back corps. Senior Zaythan Hill, junior Jack DiPietro and sophomore Gaige Garcia now refer to themselves as “the stable.”. “We all just adopted the name,”...
thebrownandwhite.com
Select women’s tennis players to compete in ITA Regionals
A select group of players from the Lehigh women’s tennis team will travel to Princeton, New Jersey, this weekend to compete in the ITA Regional Championships. The doubles and singles teams will match up against top schools like Princeton, Rutgers, UPenn, Army, Temple and Columbia. Lehigh coach Olivia Leavitt...
Penn State commit London Montgomery drawing hope from Nick Singleton while rehabbing ACL
London Montgomery heard the dreaded pop. Four weeks ago, Montgomery — a four-star running back commit in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class and one of the top prospects in Pennsylvania — was playing defense in a scrimmage. On his last snap in Scranton Prep’s final tune-up before its opener, Montgomery went up to defend a pass and fell awkwardly.
thebrownandwhite.com
Women’s soccer graduate student’s leadership is invaluable
With less than one minute remaining in the game, Erin Keefe, the leader of the Lehigh women’s soccer team’s defense, found herself at the top of the box with the ball rolling her way against St. John’s. Keefe, a graduate student in her last year on the...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh recognized with DE&I award four years in a row
Lehigh University was awarded, for the fourth consecutive year, the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award for continuous commitment to community diversification. INSIGHT Into Diversity, a diversity magazine and website, presents the award, in addition to other diversity programs and initiatives. They chose Lehigh as one of 104 honorees...
thebrownandwhite.com
Four Lehigh field hockey players rely on home country connection
Four of the Lehigh field hockey team’s 25 rostered players call the Netherlands home. While 3,700 miles away at Lehigh, they find comfort in each other, sharing a love for their sport and their country. Sophomore Guusje Hogendoorn, freshman Kiki Mes, junior Lotte Smorenburg and senior Sarah Bonthuis are...
After Three Decades Coaching, West Chester East Athletic Director Retires
After spending three decades coaching high school students, Sue Cornelius, athletic director and coach at West Chester East High School, retired last week, writes Holly Herman for the Phoenixville Patch. During her 19 years at West Chester East, Cornelius oversaw 24 varsity sports and more than 45 extracurricular activities. Her...
thebrownandwhite.com
Left behind, but forced to move on: Bethlehem schools reconcile pandemic learning losses
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to amend their traditional teaching format, students lost the ability to consistently meet with peers and foster a sense of community. The aftermath of this transitional education period continues to impact students’ ability to learn. Children, including those across the Bethlehem Area School...
fastphillysports.com
HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!
Hurricane Ian’s threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
thebrownandwhite.com
The Celtic Cultural Alliance hosts 35th annual Celtic Classic
The Celtic Classic originated 35 years ago, when friends of Celtic descent came up with the idea of a Celtic themed festival. Later on, the Highland Games were added to the plan, along with other events that are now festival traditions. The Celtic Cultural Alliance hosted the 35th annual Celtic...
wlvr.org
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Former MMA fighter charged with murder for stabbing in Atlantic City, NJ casino hotel room
ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a room at Ocean Casino Resort last week. Andrew Osborne, 34, was arrested in Philadelphia as a result of an investigation into the stabbing Friday afternoon, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
5 football players shot after ambush near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia; 1 dead
Investigators say the five players were walking off the field when two gunmen ambushed them from a Ford Explorer.
St. Joseph's University student who was tied up and robbed speaks out
Police say the suspects kicked in the air conditioning unit on the victim's window to get in.
Philadelphia DA ripped for criticizing 'MAGA states’ when local host presses him on failed crime policies
Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, claimed that "MAGA" cities and states had a 40% higher homicide rate than those run by Democrats.
PhillyBite
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
thebrownandwhite.com
COVID-19 protocols continue with Omicron-specific booster
Since the release of the Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster at the beginning of the fall 2022 semester, Lehigh’s protocols have remained similar to the previous semester. Before registering for classes, students were required to submit a COVID vaccination record on their Banner accounts. This requirement has been in place since the fall of 2021.
