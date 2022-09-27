GMA host TJ Holmes admits he feels ‘weird’ as he begs guest to stop repeating word in uncomfortable moment on live TV

GOOD Moring America host TJ Holmes has begged guest Jenny Mollen to stop repeating the word "dictator" on live TV.

He admitted to feeling weird each time she called her kids that.

On Monday's GMA show, T.J. led a segment with Jenny and talked about her new cookbook.

The book, called Dictator Lunches, is full of recipes and tips for packing a lunch that will please picky eaters.

The host asked the actress how does she explain the title to her children, who are four and eight years old.

"Well, my children are dictators. At four years old, my son said to me, 'Mommy, is it ok if you call me king?' So yeah, we're living in a dictatorship, Jason and I," she explained.

"Feeding them is war, so that's why the book obviously had to be called Dictator Lunches."

They continued to go through the meals and talk about the tips in her book.

She continued to call her kids, or the picky eaters, "dictators" and each time Jenny did, T.J. cringed a little.

He eventually spoke up and said: "Can we stop calling kids dictators? I feel so weird calling them that. They're just little bitty."

"Don't you talk about your kids behind their back? Come on. Get on board with me," Jenny told him.

"Yeah, I guess so. Ok," he chuckled.

Jenny stopped saying the word dictator and TJ couldn't stop laughing throughout the rest of the segment.

SAVAGE!

Last month, T.J. reportedly checked out Megan Thee Stallion during their live TV interview.

On August 12th, the GMA host spoke with the Suga rapper before she performed her most recent track, Body.

During the segment, the interviewer had a huge smile on his face as he stood next to Megan, 27.

The rapper arrived on the stage to promote her new album, Traumazine, which was also released the same day.

The duo then cheered for "the hotties" in the massive crowd.

While the former CNN correspondent mentioned Megan's "relationship with the fans," an audience member screamed out: "I love you!"

The Fever singer replied: "Love you too!"

T.J. got into the cheery mood and responded: "Yeah!"

As the interview continued, the TV personality could not take his eyes off the rap star while moving his hand in the air, just slightly close to her stunning black bodysuit.

One fan noticed his flirtatious moment and tweeted: "T.J. Holmes low-key losing his mind over Megan Thee Stallion...but he trying to keep it professional. Lots of laughs!"

SEASONED HOST

T.J. is a GMA co-host, who fills in sometimes when other hosts are out, and has worked for the show since 2014.

He now resides in New York City and is originally from West Memphis, Arkansas.

The co-host graduated from the University of Arkansas and got his first job at KSNF working as a producer, assignment reporter, and weekend anchor.

The position lasted only a few months before he moved to the CBS news affiliate KTHV where he was a general assignment reporter, but within a year, he was promoted to weekend anchor.

He also worked for CNN for some time.

The 45-year-old went on to receive an NAACP Image Award Nomination in 2012 after his late-night hybrid talk show, DON’T SLEEP!, aired.

The talk show discussed thought-provoking programs for African-American interests and provided insight and commentary on several significant issues.

The show hosted a panel of distinguished thought leaders and correspondents from various disciplines.

His 19-year career as a journalist has given T.J. the opportunity to report a plethora of stories including the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in New Orleans, Louisiana, the Virginia Tech shooting in 2011, the US Airways Flight 1549 that crashed into the Hudson River in 2009, and the first presidential debate between Senators John McCain and then-Senator Barack Obama.

He has also reported on red carpets for award shows and is currently married to his second wife, Marilee Fiebig, whom he met through a mutual friend.

They have one 9-year-old daughter, Sabine.

