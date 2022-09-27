North Augusta (1-5) at South Aiken (1-5) South Aiken defeated North Augusta 15-12 on Oct. 15, 2021. Now comes the real fun for North Augusta and South Aiken each played iron-sharpens-iron non-region schedules. There's no doubting that either team is battle-tested, and this will be a great chance for them to prove it as each tries to take the first step toward the Region 4-AAAA championship. South Aiken is still looking for an improved performance from its defense, and the T-Breds are also having to learn that they can't start to press on offense and try to do too much if the defense gives up a score. North Augusta just played a physical, defensive battle against Strom Thurmond in which the Yellow Jackets allowed only 213 yards but also turned the ball over three times - including an interception returned for a touchdown - in a 13-7 loss. The Jackets' offense can't allow the T-Breds' defense to build momentum, so they'll have to take care of the football. South Aiken's will, too, as North Augusta's defense has plenty of ball hawks.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO