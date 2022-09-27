Read full article on original website
Prep Capsules: Jackets, T-Breds headline Thursday night football
North Augusta (1-5) at South Aiken (1-5) South Aiken defeated North Augusta 15-12 on Oct. 15, 2021. Now comes the real fun for North Augusta and South Aiken each played iron-sharpens-iron non-region schedules. There's no doubting that either team is battle-tested, and this will be a great chance for them to prove it as each tries to take the first step toward the Region 4-AAAA championship. South Aiken is still looking for an improved performance from its defense, and the T-Breds are also having to learn that they can't start to press on offense and try to do too much if the defense gives up a score. North Augusta just played a physical, defensive battle against Strom Thurmond in which the Yellow Jackets allowed only 213 yards but also turned the ball over three times - including an interception returned for a touchdown - in a 13-7 loss. The Jackets' offense can't allow the T-Breds' defense to build momentum, so they'll have to take care of the football. South Aiken's will, too, as North Augusta's defense has plenty of ball hawks.
Boys Junior Varsity Football beats Richland Northeast 34 – 0
Great night for the young Jackets as they blow out Richland Northeast 34-0 at home! Next up for Irmo are the Blazers from Ridge View next Thursday night. Game time is 6:00pm.
S.C. Prep Football Media Poll
Here are the latest rankings. Thanks again for your help in voting. Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 27. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (12) 2. Hillcrest (4) 3. Dorman (4) 4. White Knoll 5. Byrnes 6. Gaffney 7. […]
Prep Capsules: Four games moved up to Wednesday with bad weather looming
Edisto (4-2) at Barnwell (6-0) Barnwell defeated Edisto 46-27 on Oct. 1, 2021. The goal is to continue to improve for unbeaten Barnwell, which is ranked third in Class AA but has also had some issues defending the pass this season. That shouldn't be an issue Wednesday against Edisto, which has run the ball on more than 80% of its offensive snaps through six games this season. However, there is still potential for the Cougars to turn a rare pass play into a big one - they're averaging nearly 20 yards per completion. Where Edisto, and everyone else, will run into problems is against the Barnwell offense. The Warhorses are averaging 390 yards of offense per game, led by a physical offensive line and 1,335-yard running back Tyler Smith, and they've shown they can answer scores quickly when needed.
McIntosh "fight" helps secure win over Westminster
After dropping the first set, the McIntosh Chiefs had to battle back in both sets two and three to pick up the 2-1 win over the Westminster Wildcats.
