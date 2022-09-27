Read full article on original website
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans
The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Line: Kansas State -8 (Caesars SportsBook) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (watch) Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), Shane Sparks (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 199, SXM App...
Ponca City News
OU football: Final grades in Sooners’ loss to Kansas State
Body Sep. 27—Oklahoma was essentially a 13-point home favorite against Kansas State Saturday. Instead, they lost 41-34. A Sooners touchdown with 35 seconds to go helped the score look a little better. Despite the issues on both sides of the ball, the Sooners did some things well. Other things,...
footballscoop.com
How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma
The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas football: Retaining Lance Leipold a priority for Jayhawks amid reported Nebraska interest, AD says
For years, Kansas held the generally accepted title as the worst Power Five program in college football. Coach Lance Leipold changed that in a big way upon taking over in 2021. Now the Jayhawks are 4-0 while knocking on the door of the AP Top 25. Experts have suggested that Leipold's success could lead Nebraska to pursue him as its next head coach, but Kansas athletic director Travis Goff told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that KU is going to fight to make sure it retains Leipold.
heartlandcollegesports.com
What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?
The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
Ponca City News
OU football: Four takeaways from the Sooners’ loss to Kansas State
Body The Norman Transcript, Sep. 25—Oklahoma dropped its first game of the season Saturday night, falling to Kansas State 41-34. It’s a tough loss for the Sooners to open conference play, and they’ll look to bounce back against TCU next weekend. Here’s four takeaways from the Sooners...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Kansas State as Top Performers in Week 4
College Football Analyst and Panel Member of College Gameday, Kirk Herbstreit Tweeted his picks for the top performance of Week 4 of the College Football Season on Monday and chose the Kansas State Wildcats as his Number 1 Performance. Joining the Wildcats are the Texas Tech Red Raiders occupying the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pratt Tribune
What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
KMBC.com
Kansas gubernatorial debate to be held next Wednesday, Oct. 5
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Johnson County Bar Association has announced that it plans to host a Kansas Gubernatorial debate alongside Kansas City PBS on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The debate will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel in Overland Park and be broadcast on Kansas City PBS. The broadcast...
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
KVOE
No injuries, but equipment destroyed in crash at Kansas Turnpike’s Emporia tollgate
It didn’t result in a hospital trip, but a crash led to some significant damage to some of the Kansas Turnpike’s equipment at the Emporia tollgate. Shortly before 3 pm Wednesday, a semi driven by 51-year-old Angel Chirino-Becerril of Tultepec, Mexico, was going through the gate. Chirino-Becerril apparently merged into the KTAG lane, realized he didn’t want to go through that lane and then merged left. His semi hit what’s called the crash attenuator, equipment used to absorb impact and thus keep both tollbooths and toll collectors safe.
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
KAKE TV
Patrol: Kansas woman lost consciousness before fatal crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old woman who died in a crash on Tuesday had lost consciousness before her SUV went off the road. The accident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on a gravel road northwest of Wamego. The patrol reports Stefanie Turner was heading west on Elm Slough Road when she became unconscious and her Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway to the left.
esubulletin.com
DEVELOPING: Emporia State starts suspending academic programs
This is a developing list that will be updated as The Bulletin confirms suspended programs. If you or your professor receive an email letting you know that your program has been suspended, please reach out to The Bulletin. Department chairs and academic advisers began communicating via email which programs will...
WIBW
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
Comments / 0