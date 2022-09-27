ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors Traded to Rockets in Multiplayer Deal with Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have agreed to an eight-player trade that notably includes 12-year NBA veteran forward Derrick Favors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details. Wojnarowski also added some context regarding why the deal went down. "Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bleacher Report

Warriors Fans Hype James Wiseman After Posterizing Porzingis, Dominating Wizards

James Wiseman received praise as he led all players with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors open the preseason with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. Wiseman, who missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a knee injury, also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. He knocked down eight of his 11 field-goal attempts and delivered multiple highlight-reel plays.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant on Trade Request: Nets 'Understood I Was Upset...We Worked It Out'

When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, it seemed like he was all but gone and wouldn't take the court for the franchise again. However, Durant eventually rescinded his trade request, opting to return to the Nets for the 2022-23 campaign alongside Kyrie Irving, and the superstar provided some insight into why he decided to return while meeting with reporters Friday:
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

3 Instant Reactions to Blake Griffin Joining Celtics amid Robert Williams' Injury

Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin has reportedly joined the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Griffin signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract. The deal is for the veteran's minimum, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. The Celtics are the 2009 No. 1...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime Basketball in Multi-Platform Role After 2021 ESPN Exit

Former ESPN host and sideline reporter Rachel Nichols has been hired by Showtime Basketball. Per an official release, Nichols will serve as host and producer for multiple programs and projects for Showtime Basketball on various platforms. The new venture marks Nichols' first gig since her departure from ESPN. The network...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Chet Holmgren Defends Playing in Pro-Am Game amid Criticism After Foot Injury

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren saw his first season end before it began after he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot during a pro-am game in Seattle in August. Here's the play where Chet Holmgren got hurt tonight. He was guarding <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> one-on-one. It's hard...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bleacher Report

Report: LeBron James, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, More Buying Pro Pickleball Team

Major League Pickleball just landed its biggest investment yet. A group of investors led by LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love purchased one of four expansion teams coming to the growing pickleball league next season. "Having LRMR Ventures, SC Holdings and their incredible group as owners and investors in...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: Suns' Valuation Projected to Be Over $3 Billion Ahead of Impending Sale

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly expected to sell for more than $3 billion amid the pending sale by disgraced governor Robert Sarver. Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the valuation, which would be the second-highest sale price for a sports franchise in history. The Denver Broncos sold earlier this year for $4.65 billion, blowing past the previous mark of $2.4 billion, which was set by the New York Mets in 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Did the Boston Celtics Get It Right Signing Blake Griffin over Carmelo Anthony?

Shortly after they acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, it felt like the Boston Celtics were in the middle of one of the NBA's best offseasons. Since then, Gallinari has gone down with a torn ACL (suffered at a FIBA World Cup qualifier in August), and incumbent starting center Robert Williams III underwent surgery on his left knee that could cost him months of this season.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks 'Showed a Lot of Interest in' Jazz's Jordan Clarkson

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson this offseason but were unable to reach a trade agreement. "Milwaukee showed a lot of interest in him," Tony Jones of The Athletic said on The Bill Riley Show. "But the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren’t going to do that. That was kind of a non-starter for them. But other than Milwaukee, I don’t think there’s really been a serious suitor for Jordan."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Bulls Rumors: Lonzo Ball Out 'at Least a Few Months' After Surgery on Knee Injury

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has not played in a game since January, and it will likely be awhile before he returns. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 24-year-old is expected to miss "at least a few months" but there is "confidence" he will be able to play during the 2022-23 season after he had surgery on his left knee Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL

