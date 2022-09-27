Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
2022 NBA Draft Review: New York KnicksAdrian HolmanNew York City, NY
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors Traded to Rockets in Multiplayer Deal with Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have agreed to an eight-player trade that notably includes 12-year NBA veteran forward Derrick Favors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details. Wojnarowski also added some context regarding why the deal went down. "Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Fans Hype James Wiseman After Posterizing Porzingis, Dominating Wizards
James Wiseman received praise as he led all players with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors open the preseason with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. Wiseman, who missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a knee injury, also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. He knocked down eight of his 11 field-goal attempts and delivered multiple highlight-reel plays.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant on Trade Request: Nets 'Understood I Was Upset...We Worked It Out'
When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, it seemed like he was all but gone and wouldn't take the court for the franchise again. However, Durant eventually rescinded his trade request, opting to return to the Nets for the 2022-23 campaign alongside Kyrie Irving, and the superstar provided some insight into why he decided to return while meeting with reporters Friday:
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions to Blake Griffin Joining Celtics amid Robert Williams' Injury
Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin has reportedly joined the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Griffin signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract. The deal is for the veteran's minimum, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. The Celtics are the 2009 No. 1...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović Seeking Multiyear Contract 'Dissuaded' Teams from Trade
The Detroit Pistons acquired Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz last week in exchange for Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee and cash considerations from the Utah Jazz, a bit of a surprising trade considering the belief was that more immediate title contenders might be in the market for the veteran wing.
Bleacher Report
Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime Basketball in Multi-Platform Role After 2021 ESPN Exit
Former ESPN host and sideline reporter Rachel Nichols has been hired by Showtime Basketball. Per an official release, Nichols will serve as host and producer for multiple programs and projects for Showtime Basketball on various platforms. The new venture marks Nichols' first gig since her departure from ESPN. The network...
Bleacher Report
Suns' Deandre Ayton Reportedly Blames Robert Sarver for Not Getting 5-Year Contract
Deandre Ayton believes Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver is to blame for not initially receiving a max contract extension, as both Ramona Shelburne and Marc Spears of ESPN reported:. "I was told that it was Robert Sarver who didn't want to give him that fifth year, who wanted to save...
Bleacher Report
Chet Holmgren Defends Playing in Pro-Am Game amid Criticism After Foot Injury
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren saw his first season end before it began after he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot during a pro-am game in Seattle in August. Here's the play where Chet Holmgren got hurt tonight. He was guarding <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> one-on-one. It's hard...
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Jae Crowder Trade Interests CLE as a 'Proven 3-and-D Big Body'
The Cleveland Cavaliers' aggressive offseason is reportedly not finished just yet. Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported the Cavs are among the teams interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder as they look for a "proven three-and-D big body." The Suns agreed to excuse Crowder from training camp...
Bleacher Report
Kawhi Leonard to Return from Knee Injury for Clippers' Preseason Game vs. Blazers
The Los Angeles Clippers star is slated to return from the knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 season during Monday's preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Friday. Lue told reporters earlier this week that Leonard looked good during practice. "He...
Bleacher Report
Report: LeBron James, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, More Buying Pro Pickleball Team
Major League Pickleball just landed its biggest investment yet. A group of investors led by LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love purchased one of four expansion teams coming to the growing pickleball league next season. "Having LRMR Ventures, SC Holdings and their incredible group as owners and investors in...
Bleacher Report
Thunder's Chet Holmgren Says He Talked to Joel Embiid About Recovery from Foot Injury
Few people in NBA history know better about overcoming foot injuries early in one's career than Joel Embiid, so Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is turning to the Philadelphia 76ers star for advice. According to Cliff Brunt of the Associated Press, Holmgren has spoken with Embiid about the recovery...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Pacers Would Trade Buddy Hield, Myles Turner for 2 Unprotected 1sts
The Los Angeles Lakers have been eyeing a move for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner this offseason, and it appears the Indiana Pacers would be willing to move both players—on one condition. If the Lakers traded two unprotected first-round picks to the Pacers, Indiana would "probably do that deal,"...
Bleacher Report
Report: Suns' Valuation Projected to Be Over $3 Billion Ahead of Impending Sale
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly expected to sell for more than $3 billion amid the pending sale by disgraced governor Robert Sarver. Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the valuation, which would be the second-highest sale price for a sports franchise in history. The Denver Broncos sold earlier this year for $4.65 billion, blowing past the previous mark of $2.4 billion, which was set by the New York Mets in 2020.
Bleacher Report
2022 Lakers Roster: Breakdown of Players Reporting to Training Camp
The Los Angeles Lakers' road to redemption starts now. The opening of training camp means it's officially time to flush any memories of a rough 2021-22 NBA season and overload on optimism for the new campaign. As per usual, there are plenty of moving parts for the Purple and Gold,...
Bleacher Report
DeMar DeRozan Was 'Pissed Off' When NBA Team Offered Him Vet Minimum Contract in 2021
Chicago Bulls All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan said that a lowball contract offer prior to the 2021-22 season motivated him to perform at a high level during his first season in Chicago. Appearing on Thursday's The Old Man and The Three podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick (beginning at the...
East wins 3v3, West takes 5v5 at NBA 2K League All-Star event
The Eastern Conference and Western Conference team split the NBA 2K League All-Star spoils on Friday in Los Angeles, with
Bleacher Report
Did the Boston Celtics Get It Right Signing Blake Griffin over Carmelo Anthony?
Shortly after they acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, it felt like the Boston Celtics were in the middle of one of the NBA's best offseasons. Since then, Gallinari has gone down with a torn ACL (suffered at a FIBA World Cup qualifier in August), and incumbent starting center Robert Williams III underwent surgery on his left knee that could cost him months of this season.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks 'Showed a Lot of Interest in' Jazz's Jordan Clarkson
The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson this offseason but were unable to reach a trade agreement. "Milwaukee showed a lot of interest in him," Tony Jones of The Athletic said on The Bill Riley Show. "But the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren’t going to do that. That was kind of a non-starter for them. But other than Milwaukee, I don’t think there’s really been a serious suitor for Jordan."
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: Lonzo Ball Out 'at Least a Few Months' After Surgery on Knee Injury
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has not played in a game since January, and it will likely be awhile before he returns. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 24-year-old is expected to miss "at least a few months" but there is "confidence" he will be able to play during the 2022-23 season after he had surgery on his left knee Wednesday.
