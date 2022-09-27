Read full article on original website
Related
6 players upgraded on Saints Thursday injury report; big absences continue
The initial injury report for Week 4 was extensive, but we saw a number of positive signs on Thursday. That comes with the obvious exception: The player we were told to expect out there … was not. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill wants all the smoke with Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him
It was a very emotional night for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, who had to watch as teammate Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a scary-looking head injury. But that wasn’t the only emotion felt by Hill and his team. The star wide receiver felt anger during the contest, as he claims a Cincinnati Bengals coach said something to him and ‘disrespected’ him. Well, Hill has a message for that Bengals coach, who had better watch his back. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN has the details.
Here's why the Cincinnati Bengals are wearing new helmets against the Miami Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals have their first home primetime contest of the season on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. It's also the first game they'll wear their "White Bengal" alternate helmet and uniform combination. The Bengals first announced the new helmets with white and black tiger stripes in July, revealing their first alternate...
Boomer Esiason Suggests Blockbuster NFL Trade
Boomer Esiason sees one AFC Power making a big move at the trade deadline. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams," the CBS analyst and former NFL MVP said that if Giants running back Saquon Barkley keeps producing like he is, the Buffalo Bills could come calling. If Saquon Barkley continues...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What opposing coaches are saying about Tua Tagovailoa situation
Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field with a concussion just days after sustaining what looked like a head injury. Mike McCarthy and Sean McDermott offered their takes on the situation Friday.
msn.com
A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex
Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
Andrew Whitworth on returning to Cincinnati, Bengals' slow start to the season
Though they hadn't been back in years, the Whitworths said they still consider Cincinnati a home. And while Whitworth won a Super Bowl with the Rams, his family still has love for the Bengals.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls After Win Over Dolphins, Team Celebrates in Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Zac Taylor handed out three game balls. Watch their postgame celebration below. For more on the win, go here. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
Bengals do something against Dolphins they haven’t done in five years
The Cincinnati Bengals did something on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins that they haven’t done since the 2017 season. In the second quarter, Cincinnati rookie Jeff Gunter blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by the Dolphins. It was the Bengals’ first blocked field goal since a 2017 game...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP.
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
Steelers facing open revolt should they struggle vs. Jets at home
Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. READ my just-published print column packed with plenty of memes bringing this week’s Steelers’ saga to life:. This week’s topic:. There’s mutiny in once-loyal, black-and-gold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Packers.com
Packers announce roster move
The Green Bay Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine (bal-en-tine) to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Ballentine (5-11, 196), a fourth-year player, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University in Kansas. He has played for the Giants (2019-20), New York Jets (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021), appearing in 32 games with four starts. For his career, Ballentine has recorded 35 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, a QB hit and 11 special teams tackles. He has also returned 35 kickoffs for 855 yards (24.4 avg.) with a long of 66 yards. In 2022, Ballentine spent the offseason with the Atlanta Falcons before being released after training camp and spent part of the regular season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. He will wear No. 35 for the Packers.
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
Bills Could Get 2 Key Players Back For Ravens Game
The Buffalo Bills have a huge early season matchup coming up on Sunday, and they could be getting two key players back for it. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Dane Jackson will practice on a limited basis today. Both players missed Buffalo's Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Packers make 7 changes to Week 4 injury report on Thursday
The Green Bay Packers made seven changes to the team’s Week 4 injury report on Thursday, including three downgrades but also four upgrades. The big news first. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, was a non-participant on Thursday because of a groin injury suffered on Sunday in Tampa Bay. His lack of availability at this point in the week makes him increasingly unlikely to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, although coach Matt LaFleur called him “day to day.”
Cincinnati Bengals outlast Miami Dolphins in game overshadowed by Tua Tagovailoa injury
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins in a "Thursday Night Football" game overshadowed by Tua Tagovailoa's head and neck injury.
Tagovailoa banged up as Dolphins face Bengals in short week
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sore ahead of the Thursday night game at Cincinnati
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
Comments / 0