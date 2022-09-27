ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series

The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
MIAMI, FL
Washington, DC
fishstripes.com

MIA 6, NYM 4; Marlins Throw Wrench in NL East Title Race

Calling all Mets fans: Winning the National League East just got a tad harder. The Mets gave up their lead on the division with a loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, while the Atlanta Braves won their game in Washington. The Braves and Mets are now tied for the division with seven games left in the regular season.
QUEENS, NY
thecomeback.com

White House addresses controversial Atlanta Braves name & chant

The Atlanta Braves visited the White House on Monday afternoon after United States President Joe Biden invited the team to celebrate last season’s World Series win over the Houston Astros. But the day wasn’t full of celebration as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to answer questions about the team’s controversial name and in-game chant.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Atlanta Braves (96-58) will attempt to win their fourth straight road game when they take on the Washington Nationals (53-100) on Tuesday night. Kyle Muller (1-1) is projected to start for the Braves, while Paolo Espino (0-7) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
WASHINGTON, DC
batterypower.com

Braves select contract of Silvino Bracho, option Kyle Muller to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves are adding a fresh arm to the bullpen in advance of Wednesday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals. The Braves announced Wednesday morning that they have selected the contract of reliever Silvino Bracho and optioned left-hander Kyle Muller to Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa and placed him on the 60-day injured list.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against rookie right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Stott will take a seat after starting the last 18 games and going just 2-for-31 (.065) with 13 strikeouts in the last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Phillies' doubleheader vs. Nats rescheduled for Friday

CHICAGO -- The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring inclement weather to the Washington, D.C., region this weekend. Due to the forecast, the Phillies will play a split doubleheader against the Nationals on Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET and at 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park because of heavy rain projected Saturday from the storm. The Phillies had been scheduled to play one game Friday, a split doubleheader Saturday and one game Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

In the interim, Rob Thomson leads Phillies to brink of playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rob Thomson has the sparse office decor of a manager who still has interim in his title. He also has the Philadelphia Phillies on the brink of their first playoff berth in 11 years.Get there -- and end the longest postseason drought in the National League -- and maybe Thomson can hang a few more keepsakes. The ones already on the wall are mostly framed newspaper pages with boldface headlines of the greatest moments of the Phillies' last heyday, reminders of the success the franchise has yet to duplicate during the trying slog of a decade since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

