FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Related
Who will fill Spencer Striders spot in starting rotation for Braves?
92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes and Bell for his regular appearance on the show and talked about who will fill Spencer Strider’s spot in the rotation while he is out with an Oblique strain?
MLB・
Why Braves have a major advantage in showdown with Mets
92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes and Bell for his regular appearance on the show and talked about what gives the Braves a major advantage over the Mets in their showdown for the division this weekend.
Yardbarker
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series
The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
NBA Analysis Network
Atlanta Hawks Acquire Pascal Siakam In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Planning for the future is always smart. It’s good to take the long view. At the same time, it’s best to avoid doing so at the expense of the present. The same principles apply to NBA teams. Let’s say you’ve known you wanted to be a doctor since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Marlins tried inviting 'all Mets fans' for Braves series in the saddest marketing email
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves went into Tuesday’s MLB action separated by just one game in the NL East standings. And with just eight games left in the regular season, the two teams have plenty of meaningful baseball left — including a three-game series in Atlanta.
fishstripes.com
MIA 6, NYM 4; Marlins Throw Wrench in NL East Title Race
Calling all Mets fans: Winning the National League East just got a tad harder. The Mets gave up their lead on the division with a loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, while the Atlanta Braves won their game in Washington. The Braves and Mets are now tied for the division with seven games left in the regular season.
thecomeback.com
White House addresses controversial Atlanta Braves name & chant
The Atlanta Braves visited the White House on Monday afternoon after United States President Joe Biden invited the team to celebrate last season’s World Series win over the Houston Astros. But the day wasn’t full of celebration as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to answer questions about the team’s controversial name and in-game chant.
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Atlanta Braves (96-58) will attempt to win their fourth straight road game when they take on the Washington Nationals (53-100) on Tuesday night. Kyle Muller (1-1) is projected to start for the Braves, while Paolo Espino (0-7) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
RELATED PEOPLE
No need for Jake Odorizzi to be part of Braves playoff roster
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about how Jake Odorizzi does not need to be on the Atlanta Braves playoff roster after another tough outing - this one against the Washington Nationals.
MLB・
batterypower.com
Braves select contract of Silvino Bracho, option Kyle Muller to Gwinnett
The Atlanta Braves are adding a fresh arm to the bullpen in advance of Wednesday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals. The Braves announced Wednesday morning that they have selected the contract of reliever Silvino Bracho and optioned left-hander Kyle Muller to Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa and placed him on the 60-day injured list.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against rookie right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Stott will take a seat after starting the last 18 games and going just 2-for-31 (.065) with 13 strikeouts in the last...
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday. The series is to start Friday and run through Sunday at Truist Park....
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Phillies' doubleheader vs. Nats rescheduled for Friday
CHICAGO -- The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring inclement weather to the Washington, D.C., region this weekend. Due to the forecast, the Phillies will play a split doubleheader against the Nationals on Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET and at 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park because of heavy rain projected Saturday from the storm. The Phillies had been scheduled to play one game Friday, a split doubleheader Saturday and one game Sunday.
In the interim, Rob Thomson leads Phillies to brink of playoffs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rob Thomson has the sparse office decor of a manager who still has interim in his title. He also has the Philadelphia Phillies on the brink of their first playoff berth in 11 years.Get there -- and end the longest postseason drought in the National League -- and maybe Thomson can hang a few more keepsakes. The ones already on the wall are mostly framed newspaper pages with boldface headlines of the greatest moments of the Phillies' last heyday, reminders of the success the franchise has yet to duplicate during the trying slog of a decade since...
