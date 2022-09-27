Read full article on original website
Staff Predictions: Michigan State at Maryland
The Spartans look to end a two-game losing skid this weekend in College Park
Michigan football drops threads for 2021 B1G Championship rematch with Iowa in Week 5
Michigan has revealed its game day threads for its B1G Championship rematch with Iowa. The Wolverines will combine their iconic blue and gold helmets with white jerseys, blue pants, and white accessories. Since the beginning of their last matchup, the Wolverines and the Hawkeyes have been on two different trajectories....
Michigan sportswriter highlights dangers of first career road start for JJ McCarthy at Kinnick Stadium
Michigan will be heading into Kinnick Stadium in its first road game of the season on Saturday to take on Iowa. Angelique Chengelis joined the Iowa podcast ‘Hawk Off the Press’ to talk about J.J. McCarthy first career road start. Kinnick Stadium will not be an easy place...
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for Week 5 visit to Maryland
Michigan State is in need of a big win after getting thrashed at home in Week 4. Unfortunately, the Spartans head on the road for a tough matchup against a Maryland squad playing great ball as of late. On the early portion of the season, the Terrapins are 3-1 with...
Michigan: How quickly will JJ McCarthy become the best QB of the Harbaugh era?
He’s had some pretty good quarterbacks, but it appears that Jim Harbaugh has his best one thus far — at least, athletically — with sophomore JJ McCarthy. Don’t forget how all of this started. The Harbaugh-era QB lineage has been marvelous and entertaining to follow. Years ago, Jake Rudock transferred from Iowa, starting this whole Harbaugh-QB thing. That position would be the standard by which the Wolverines were measured. If Harbaugh didn’t have a good QB, he wasn’t going to have a contender.
Michigan football announces 'Maize Out' for Oct 15 battle against Penn State
Michigan will be having a “Maize Out” when Penn State comes to town where Michigan fans wear all yellow to support the Wolverines. The school tweeted a reminder to fans on Monday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will bring some white into Michigan Stadium looking to defeat the...
Joel Klatt calls upcoming Iowa game 'the toughest test' that JJ McCarthy will see in Michigan career
Joel Klatt is intrigued by Michigan’s B1G championship rematch against Iowa this week at Kinnick Stadium. Klatt and crew will be at the game for Big Noon Kickoff, and he says it could be the toughest test JJ McCarthy will face at this point in his young career for the Wolverines.
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Michigan State-Maryland brawl in Week 5
ESPN’s FPI has a prediction for who will come out on top in Michigan State-Maryland. Both teams are coming off of losses in Week 4. Michigan State lost a tough game in its B1G home opener. Minnesota walked into Spartan Stadium and left as the winner in a 34-7 affair. The Spartans are now 2-2 on the season after losses to the Minnesota and Washington.
JJ McCarthy has great answer when asked about plans for 'Hawkeye Wave'
J.J. McCarthy knows about the tradition at Iowa home games. He is planning on participating in full force. Michigan and Iowa will be facing off at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday in a 2021 B1G Championship rematch. Before the start of the second quarter, fans and players alike will all wave...
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
Michigan Basketball trending in wrong direction with key 2023 targets
Isaiah Collier and Papa Kante have been top-tier targets for Michigan basketball in the 2023 recruiting class but things are trending in the wrong direction. It’s hard to believe but it’s officially Michigan basketball season. The Wolverines held their first practice earlier this week and in terms of the 2023 recruiting class, the timing is important.
BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State
BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
Tuck sweatin': Mel Tucker faces his first Michigan State mini-crisis
Kickoff temperature in East Lansing was a glorious 61 degrees on Saturday. You couldn’t ask for a more welcoming embrace for the first football game following the autumnal equinox. Yet Michigan State coach Mel Tucker looked as if he was coaching a game somewhere near the equator. It did...
ESPN's Stanford Steve puts Michigan on upset alert for road trip vs. Iowa
ESPN’s Stanford Steve broke down the upcoming game between No. 4 Michigan and unraked Iowa during a SportsCenter appearance with Scott Van Pelt. Needless to say, this game is intriguing for a number of reasons. “Michgan hits the road to take on Iowa,” said Van Pelt as he set...
Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss updates backup QB battle in Cade McNamara's absence
Michigan is still juggling an injury to quarterback Cade McNamara. After entering the season as the starter, McNamara was bypassed on the depth chart following JJ McCarthy’s hot start. In the end, McNamara was slotted as the backup following the Hawaii game. Unfortunately, he was subsequently injured in the...
Jim Harbaugh searching for first-ever win in Kinnick Stadium during Michigan's Week 5 road trip
Jim Harbaugh has not had much success winning games in Kinnick Stadium as a player and a coach at Michigan. This has been a difficult place for Harbaugh to win games at and he wants to rewrite history against Iowa. Harbaugh is 0-3 all-time in games at Kinnick Stadium. Harbaugh...
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
