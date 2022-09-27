First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Nicole and Peggy Bray officially launched their new boutique real estate brokerage Hatlen Properties at the historic Raymond Restaurant along with more than 100 guests. Hatlen Properties was named based on their history with Pasadena. Their grandmothers hailing from Norway paved the future for them, both being women in real estate in Pasadena. Hatlen Properties is a tribute to them, with four generations of women — and family-owned real estate firms within L.A. County — the true American Dream.

PASADENA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO