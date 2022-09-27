Read full article on original website
Long Beach community members upset after proposal for distillery next to school
R6 Distillery is planning to open their second location on Golden Avenue next to Edison Elementary in Long Beach.
Miss LCF Scholarship Applications Are Open
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. High school juniors who live within the 91011 ZIP code and have an interest in serving on the 2023 Miss La Cañada Flintridge Royal Court are encouraged to apply by the Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Pat Anderson and Royal Court Advisor Katherine Markgraf.
Titanium Robotics’ Movie Night Fundraiser Is a Huge Success
San Marino High School’s Titanium Robotics celebrated a big accomplishment during its Friday Night Movie fundraiser last week. The team partnered with Camp del Corazon, a nonprofit organization that provides opportunities free of charge for children with heart disease. Titanium’s goal was to raise $1,500 to sponsor a child’s...
Gregory “Greg” Francis Boyer | Obituary
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Gregory “Greg” Francis Boyer, 75, of Pasadena, California died peacefully in his sleep of Alzheimer’s disease on Sept. 12 at Stoney Point Nursing Home in Chatsworth, California. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at St. Felicitas and Perpetua Church at 1190 Palomar Road in San Marino. A reception will follow at the church.
Young & Healthy Names Executive Director
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Young & Healthy’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Ellen Kramer as the organization’s new executive director. An experienced nonprofit leader and social justice advocate, Kramer has spent her career working on behalf of...
Lancaster to host ribbon cutting for Skytower Park on Oct. 6
The city of Lancaster will host a ribbon-cutting event next week to celebrate the opening of its new-and-improved Skytower Park. The ceremony is free and open to the public. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Skytower Park, located at 43434 Vineyard Drive. Free treats from Kona Ice will be available, while supplies last.
Hatlen Properties Makes Its Debut
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Nicole and Peggy Bray officially launched their new boutique real estate brokerage Hatlen Properties at the historic Raymond Restaurant along with more than 100 guests. Hatlen Properties was named based on their history with Pasadena. Their grandmothers hailing from Norway paved the future for them, both being women in real estate in Pasadena. Hatlen Properties is a tribute to them, with four generations of women — and family-owned real estate firms within L.A. County — the true American Dream.
Mark Bryan Kellam | Obituary
Mark Bryan Kellam of West Hollywood, California, 61, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family and friends on September 27, 2022. At the time of his death, he was a reporter and copy editor for Outlook News Group and had a well-storied career with Glendale- and Burbank-area newspapers. He was...
These California Cities Are The 'Best For Families'
Fortune compiled a list of the best cities for families to live in America.
MONA Opens New Exhibit: ‘The Storytellers’
First published in the Sept. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Museum of Neon Art will feature Leticia Maldonado’s “The Storytellers” on display Oct. 8 through Feb. 11. The opening will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and is free to the...
New Chief Development Officer at Union Station in Pasadena
Ronald Streitz Joins Union Station as Chief Development and Communications Officer. Ronald Streitz brings over 40 years of experience in the nonprofit sector to his role at Union Station where he will be overseeing a team of eight with development and communications responsibilities for raising awareness, understanding and support for the mission of Union Station.
‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena
Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
Palmdale launches new small business assistance programs
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is launching several new programs to help local small businesses. Businesses can receive free marketing support through the Palmdale Business of the Week program. To qualify, the business must be nominated, be a for-profit business physically located in Palmdale, have an active Palmdale business license, be a brick-and-mortar business, and have 10 or fewer employees. Businesses will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.
Eden Housing Pays $31.3MM for 119-Unit Multifamily Property in Azusa￼
With the aim of bringing more affordable housing options to the Greater Los Angeles area, Eden Housing has recently acquired a 119-unit multifamily building in Azusa. According to public records, the property was acquired from an entity affiliated with Clear Capital LLC for $31.3 million, or about $263,025 per unit.
Ranked: See which Los Angeles school made the top 10 private schools in the U.S.
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza
If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
The restaurant without a gimmick
Nick’s in Manhattan Beach shows little ingenuity in decor or menu, but that’s not a bad thing. Manhattan Beach has several restaurants that are architectural showpieces, among them the otherworldly Esperanza, sleek Zinc at Shade, the retro grandeur of The Arthur J, and hyper-modern Love & Salt. Places that can’t afford the architects and decorators festoon their places with surf memorabilia, photos they purchased from the Historical Society, or kitsch to convey that sense of being part of local culture. They appeal to people who think of beach culture as distinctive and stylish, and most offer original menu items that reinforce that appeal.
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
