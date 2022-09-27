Read full article on original website
Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale 2022: Final Days to Shop Up to 50% Off Revlon, Morphe, L'Oréal and More
If you're looking to do a refresh on your fall beauty and skincare stock, look no further than Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul Sale Event 2022 — one of the brand's biggest beauty sales of the year that's happening online now through Saturday, October 1. The annual week-long sale features some of the best beauty, skincare, and haircare products at Ulta. Even better is that the beloved brands in the Fall Haul Sale are up to 50% off.
Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for the 2022 Holiday Season — Here's How To Shop The Beauty Set
Sephora is kicking off the holiday season early this year with the launch of the retailer's famed advent calendar. One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is getting to gift thoughtful essentials to all of the special people in our lives. And thanks to Sephora, those thoughtful essentials can include 24 days worth of popular makeup and skincare favorites from the beloved beauty brand.
The Best Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals to Shop This Weekend: Nectar, Amerisleep, Leesa and More
If you missed out on the incredible mattress sales over Labor Day weekend, many top mattress brands are having savings events now. Ahead of Black Friday, the sleep savings are incredible with mattress deals from top brands like Saatva, Helix Sleep, and Cocoon by Sealy. Whether you need a cooling mattress to keep you from getting too hot while you sleep or you love memory foam, coils, or a perfect hybrid of both, we've rounded up the best mattress sales with every kind of quality mattress on sale right now.
The Skincare Brand Used by Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, and Margot Robbie Is On Sale Right Now
Beauty experts and A-list celebs alike sing at the altar of Augustinus Bader, and it's no wonder. Backed by 30 years of stem cell research and innovation, the brand's transformative products, created by biomedical scientist and physician Prof. Bader, have garnered a cult following, including the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie. For a limited time, the rarely discounted luxury skincare products are currently on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Shop Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Deals Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. Plus, the retailer is having a Prime Early Access Sale, starting on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Shop The Best Amazon Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry — Kate Spade, Swarovski, and More
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is two weeks away and we are searching for the best jewelry deals to gift. Whether you're looking for a gift for your special someone or you want something sparkly for yourself, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has tons of deals on fine jewelry. You...
SoulCycle’s At-Home Fitness Bike Is $600 Off Right Now for Upgrading Your Home Gym
SoulCycle is offering a huge limited-time deal on its At-Home Bike. You can now recreate the in-class SoulCycle experience right at home and save $600. Normally priced at $2,500, the exercise bike is now 24% off and offers on-demand and live cycling classes that users can stream through the Equinox+ mobile app.
