Woman's Best Friends! Queen Elizabeth's Corgis 'Were With Her In Her Final Hours'

So loyal! It's been revealed that Queen Elizabeth's beloved pooches Muick and Sandy "were with her in her final hours in her room" when she passed away on September 8.

The monarch spent her last day at the Balmoral estate in Scotland, but the Corgis now reside with her son Prince Andrew, the one who gifted her Muick.

Dr. Roger Mugford, an animal psychologist who has worked with her pups before, believes the presence of the furry friends put her at ease as her health declined.

"It was so lovely that, in her last couple of years, she had two little corgis and and other dogs around her, because there's no doubt that any of us, at any stage in our life, but particularly when our life feels like it's declining and stressful... to be able to reach and stroke and be loved by an uncritical admirer, which is a dog, is a great comfort," he explained.

Andrew gave her Muick — as well as another corgi named Fergus — after her husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021. Sadly, Fergus passed just months later, so Princess Beatrice bought her Sandy.

A few days before the Queen's funeral on September 19, Prince William assured mourners that the corgis were doing OK. "I saw them the other day. They’re being looked after fine," he shared. "They’re two very friendly corgis. They’ve got a good home, they’re being looked after very well."

The adorable pups even made an appearance at the ceremony, as two royal staffers were seen standing with them and Prince Andrew at Windsor Castle.

While some think it's sweet that the Duke of York welcomed the dogs into his own home, others pointed out that it's also a punishment of sorts, as he stepped down from the monarchy after being involved in a sexual assault lawsuit.

"At least he's got plenty of time on his hands after stepping back from royal duties amid the controversy surrounding his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein," the insider noted of him being a good fit for a caretaker. "He's been spending most of it horse riding but will now be able to get out for walks with the dogs too."

The source and Dr. Mugford spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

