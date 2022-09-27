Bake Off in huge shake up after TWO contestants go missing from tonight’s show

BAKE Off was in a huge shake up after TWO contestants went missing from tonight's show.

Fans were shocked the show was thrown into chaos in Bread Week after two stars were forced to pull out.

GBBO fans were stunned with the major shake-up

Rebs and abdul were sick and it meant no-one was going home

Budding Channel 4 cooks Rebs and Abdul were unwell for Bake Off's third episode of the current series.

Telly fans all flcoked to Twitter realising what this meant.

One said: "This does means that nobody is going home though doesn't it? #gbbo."

A second said: "That's a free pass to next week then."

Other fans joked Rebs and Abdul were 'faking' being sick to get out of the notoriously tricky bread week.

One said: "To be fair to Rebs and Abdul, I would have pulled a sicky for Bread Week too."

Another said: "Rebs and Abdul pulling a sicky during Bread Week WE SEE YOU."

Masters student Rebs has become the unlikely star of the series already - sparking romance rumours with co-star Sandro.

Meanwhile electronics engineer Abdul, 29, will also follow up his biscuit week bakes in week four.

Bake Off host Matt Lucas makes the big reveal tonight and tells contestants: "Both Rebs and Abdul are a bit under the weather this week, but with your permission, we thought we’d send them both straight through to the final."

Clarifying that his co-host's remarks were indeed a joke, fellow presenter Noel Fielding added: "Only joking, they’re going to miss a week and hopefully they’ll be back next week."