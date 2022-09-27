Read full article on original website
Sisters Hospital hiring food service positions
Open interviews for food service positions at the Main Street Campus. Interested applicants are invited to attend an 'on the spot' hiring event Thursday.
Mercy Hospital unveiling new communication technology
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Hospital is unveiling new technology to improve communication between first responders and doctors. The new “Pulsara” system works on smartphones and tablets. It allows first responders to send live video and information right from the ambulance. “Time is of the essence for those patients so the faster we can communicate […]
Catholic Health hosting on the spot hiring event at Mercy Hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local healthcare company is hosting a hiring event in Buffalo. Catholic Health is having an "On the Spot" hiring event for Trocaire University graduate nurses and registered nurses. The first of the two-day event will be Thursday, Oct.6 from noon to 6 p.m., and Friday,...
Memorial receives $200,000 from Highmark to support mothers & babies
Will fund first community-based doula program in Niagara Falls. Submitted by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been awarded a $200,000 Blue Fund grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York to support the first community-based doula program in Niagara Falls. Every...
Get Rid of Back & Neck Pain with Outpatient Spine Care
Our outpatient physical therapy services recently created a conservative approach to treating neck and back pain with the goal to reduce suffering and disability, while allowing people to return to the lifestyle they enjoy. The Catholic Health Outpatient Spine Program aims to improve the clinical care of our patients and...
Visitation expands at Catholic Health hospitals
Visitation of patients with COVID-19 remains limited, but can be permitted in end-of-life cases or for patients with special needs.
Food pantry in Downtown Buffalo reaches unnoticed community
A year-long effort is highlighting an issue that affects tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers in Erie, Chautauqua, Niagara and Cattaraugus counties.
Could mask rules return?
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- New Covid-19 cases are beginning to creep up again in Erie County. Right now, most of the state is in the CDC’s 'medium' level of community Covid risk, with a few counties in the 'high' category of risk. The CDC recommends everyone that lives in...
WGRZ TV
Should kids take melatonin?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Melatonin is taking TikTok by storm, with many adults admitting they're #melatonin addicts. You may have taken it a few times if you've had trouble sleeping. It's even available over the counter for kids. However, a local doctor does not recommend you give melatonin to your...
NOW HIRING: Behavioral Health and Human Service Job Fair at convention center
The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Franklin Street in downtown Buffalo will be on-site for the Behavioral Health & Human Services Job Fair scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Buffalo man in stable condition after Deshler Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon. Buffalo Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on the first block of Deshler Street, just south of Broadway. The 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed...
First informational meeting held for Buffalo Public Schools pilot self-transport program
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The first informational session for the Buffalo Public Schools Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program was held tonight. It was chance to review the guidelines and for parents to ask questions. District leaders say the goal of the pilot program is two-fold: one to address the bus driver...
Two CattCo Deputies Receive Meritorious Award
Two Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputies have been honored with the Sheriff’s Meritorious Award. On May 13th, Deputy Salvatore Seitz and Deputy Sergeant Joseph Yerpe successfully de-escalated a dangerous situation involving a man with a gun in the Town of Franklinville. Yerpe and Seitz managed to take the suspect into custody with no one being injured.
Erie County DOH distributes free COVID tests, masks to community organizations, residents
Community organizations are eligible to receive at-home COVID tests, disinfectant wipes and non-surgical face masks at no cost, according to the Erie County Department of Health. Interested organizations can fill out an order form on the ECDOH web site, which asks for contact information, quantities, and a brief description of...
Wages recovered for 93 employees working for Buffalo company
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor has recovered more than $191,000 in unpaid wages for some employees working for a Buffalo company. The wages were recovered for 93 employees who worked at the Magellan Technology/Demand Vape company. Following a tip from a competitor, the labor...
NYSDOL recovers thousands in unpaid wages for Buffalo-based company's employees
The state's Department of Labor announced Wednesday that nearly $200,000 in unpaid wages were recovered for 93 employees working at a Buffalo-based company.
Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
Passenger killed in Chautauqua County crash
The accident is under investigation.
Cheektowaga Police investigate overnight shooting
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting Thursday. Officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home. A female was struck by a bullet...
Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
