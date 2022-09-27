ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Mercy Hospital unveiling new communication technology

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Hospital is unveiling new technology to improve communication between first responders and doctors. The new “Pulsara” system works on smartphones and tablets. It allows first responders to send live video and information right from the ambulance. “Time is of the essence for those patients so the faster we can communicate […]
wnypapers.com

Memorial receives $200,000 from Highmark to support mothers & babies

Will fund first community-based doula program in Niagara Falls. Submitted by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been awarded a $200,000 Blue Fund grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York to support the first community-based doula program in Niagara Falls. Every...
City
chsbuffalo.org

Get Rid of Back & Neck Pain with Outpatient Spine Care

Our outpatient physical therapy services recently created a conservative approach to treating neck and back pain with the goal to reduce suffering and disability, while allowing people to return to the lifestyle they enjoy. The Catholic Health Outpatient Spine Program aims to improve the clinical care of our patients and...
wutv29.com

Could mask rules return?

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- New Covid-19 cases are beginning to creep up again in Erie County. Right now, most of the state is in the CDC’s 'medium' level of community Covid risk, with a few counties in the 'high' category of risk. The CDC recommends everyone that lives in...
WGRZ TV

Should kids take melatonin?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Melatonin is taking TikTok by storm, with many adults admitting they're #melatonin addicts. You may have taken it a few times if you've had trouble sleeping. It's even available over the counter for kids. However, a local doctor does not recommend you give melatonin to your...
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man in stable condition after Deshler Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon. Buffalo Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on the first block of Deshler Street, just south of Broadway. The 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed...
wesb.com

Two CattCo Deputies Receive Meritorious Award

Two Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputies have been honored with the Sheriff’s Meritorious Award. On May 13th, Deputy Salvatore Seitz and Deputy Sergeant Joseph Yerpe successfully de-escalated a dangerous situation involving a man with a gun in the Town of Franklinville. Yerpe and Seitz managed to take the suspect into custody with no one being injured.
wnynewsnow.com

Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
2 On Your Side

Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
