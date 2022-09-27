Read full article on original website
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Digital minister aims to wrest Japan out of analog doldrums
TOKYO (AP) — The politician tapped to help Japan keep pace with the digital age has his work cut out for him. The nation known for Nintendo games and tech gadgetry galore also loves traditional “hanko” seals that work as analog signatures. Digital Minister Taro Kono has a reputation for no-nonsense action and for defying vested interests. He’s also started with changes within the government agency like diverse hiring. Kono knows it will be challenging to wrest Japan out of its analog doldrums. But he noted the endeavor doesn’t have to be complicated; people will naturally choose what’s convenient.
Cubans protest in Havana for 2nd night over lack of power
HAVANA (AP) — Groups of Cubans protested Friday night in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island. A foreign monitoring group reported that Cuba’s internet service shut down for the second...
Kuwait vote shakes up assembly amid political gridlock
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait have chosen to shake up their parliament and sent two women to the assembly in the Gulf Arab nation’s second election in less than two years. The results, which will bring 27 new members to the 50-member assembly, were seen as a vote for change amid a prolonged period of gridlock. The Cabinet is appointed by the royal family, while the 50-member assembly is democratically elected and more independent than similar bodies across the region. Following Thursday’s vote, the new assembly will include 27 new members, around a dozen of whom served in previous assemblies.
Turkish president sues German lawmaker over slur
BERLIN (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing a senior German lawmaker who called him a “sewer rat,” his lawyer said Friday. Mustafa Kaplan confirmed a report by German weekly Der Spiegel that he had filed a criminal complaint for slander and libel against lawmaker Wolfgang Kubicki on behalf of his client. Kubicki, a member of the governing Free Democratic Party, told German news agency dpa that he was unconcerned about the lawsuit. The Turkish government this week sharply criticized Kubicki’s comments, made at a recent election campaign event. Kubicki used the term “sewer rat” in reference to Erdogan while talking about a migration deal between Turkey and the European Union.
Polish PM’s aide, target of email hacking, resigns
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish prime minister’s chief-of-staff has resigned after the official’s private email account was hacked and his private messages published over many months. Michal Dworczyk and other members of the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki say they believe the hacking was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Dworczyk said he was resigning for personal reasons and because he felt he could not work as effectively as before.
Montenegro bans entry to 28 foreigners for ‘malign’ activity
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A day after it expelled six Russian diplomats, Montenegro has revoked residence and banned entry into the country to 28 foreign citizens it accuses of exerting “malign influence” in the interest of unidentified foreign services. The move was part of “continued and coordinated” activities, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday, offering no further detail. Media and officials said the group included a former ambassador in Montenegro of neighboring Serbia. The six Russian diplomats were asked Thursday to leave the country over “breaches of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.” Russia in response closed down its consular services in Montenegro.
UN to seek $800 million more in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations says it will seek $800 million more in aid from the international community to help Pakistan’s flood survivors. The upward revision comes weeks after the U.N. issued a flash appeal for $160 million in emergency funding for 33 million people affected by the unprecedented floods that have hit Pakistan this summer. Julien Harneis, the U.N. resident coordinator in Pakistan, told reporters on Friday that the agency will issue the revised appeal in Geneva next Tuesday. Deluges, which have likely been worsened by climate change, have killed 1,678 people in Pakistan since mid-June.
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon...
Myanmar accuses rebels in east of shooting passenger plane
BANGKOK (AP) — A passenger plan has been shot in Myanmar as it was preparing to land, injuring one on board. State television MRTV says the Myanmar National Airlines plane was carrying 63 passengers when it was hit in the eastern state of Kayah. Myanmar’s military government has accused the ethnic minority militia Karenni National Progressive Party of firing the shot that penetrated the fuselage. A leader of the Karenni National Progressive Party denied the government’s accusation, saying his party had not ordered its armed wing to shoot at civilians or passenger planes. Kayah state has experienced intense conflict between the military and local resistance groups since the army seized power in February 2021.
East Timor’s Catholics rally behind accused Nobel bishop
DILI, East Timor (AP) — East Timor’s Catholics have reacted with shock but also expressions of support for revered independence icon and Nobel Peace Prize winner Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo following allegations he sexually abused boys decades ago in the impoverished Southeast Asian nation. The Vatican admitted Thursday that its sex abuse office had secretly sanctioned the bishop in 2020, restricting his movements and contacts with minors and forbidding him from having contact with his homeland. The Vatican revealed the restrictions after a Dutch magazine exposed the claims against Belo by two of his alleged victims and reported there were others, too. The Holy See has not responded to questions about when church officials first suspected possible misconduct by Belo.
First on CNN: European security officials observed Russian Navy ships in vicinity of Nord Stream pipeline leaks
European security officials on Monday and Tuesday observed Russian Navy support ships in the vicinity of leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines likely caused by underwater explosions, according two Western intelligence officials and one other source familiar with the matter. It’s unclear whether the ships had anything to do with...
