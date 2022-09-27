Read full article on original website
Related
Herald and News
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Herald and News
Central Oregon water-sharing program extended after bumpy start
A highly anticipated program designed to ease water shortages for Central Oregon farmers will continue for a second year. The Deschutes River Conservancy, Central Oregon Irrigation District and North Unit Irrigation District announced last week that they will extend their water bank pilot project, despite the challenges they faced in the program’s inaugural year.
Herald and News
Oregon schools getting $3 million in federal dollars for school safety and prevention
Each of Oregon’s 19 regional education service districts will be able to hire a full-time specialist to oversee school safety and prevention programs with new federal funds. The specialists, who support mental health and suicide prevention programs and crisis response teams at schools across the state, will be paid with federal Covid relief money distributed by Gov. Kate Brown.
Herald and News
Report: Tina Kotek didn't violate workplace rules as Speaker
SALEM — A draft report of an investigation into the work environment created by the Democratic candidate for Oregon governor when she was House Speaker has found that Tina Kotek did not break workplace rules when pressuring another lawmaker. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Kotek had been accused of overseeing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald and News
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely...
Herald and News
Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion
BEND — The three women who want to be Oregon’s next governor clashed Tuesday, Sept. 27 over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday...
Comments / 0