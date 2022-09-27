ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Herald and News

Central Oregon water-sharing program extended after bumpy start

A highly anticipated program designed to ease water shortages for Central Oregon farmers will continue for a second year. The Deschutes River Conservancy, Central Oregon Irrigation District and North Unit Irrigation District announced last week that they will extend their water bank pilot project, despite the challenges they faced in the program’s inaugural year.
Herald and News

Oregon schools getting $3 million in federal dollars for school safety and prevention

Each of Oregon’s 19 regional education service districts will be able to hire a full-time specialist to oversee school safety and prevention programs with new federal funds. The specialists, who support mental health and suicide prevention programs and crisis response teams at schools across the state, will be paid with federal Covid relief money distributed by Gov. Kate Brown.
Herald and News

Report: Tina Kotek didn't violate workplace rules as Speaker

SALEM — A draft report of an investigation into the work environment created by the Democratic candidate for Oregon governor when she was House Speaker has found that Tina Kotek did not break workplace rules when pressuring another lawmaker. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Kotek had been accused of overseeing...
Herald and News

Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely...
Herald and News

Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion

BEND — The three women who want to be Oregon’s next governor clashed Tuesday, Sept. 27 over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday...
