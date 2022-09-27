Read full article on original website
theScore
10 storylines emerging after critical World Cup tuneup matches
The preparations are nearly complete. Though some nations have scheduled warmup matches in the days just before the World Cup begins in November, many of the world's preeminent sides completed their pre-tournament itineraries during the recent international window. With that in mind and kickoff in Qatar fast approaching, we examine the most noteworthy storylines to emerge from the past week across the globe.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Ukraine news latest: Putin set to make huge announcement today as US will ‘never’ recognise Russia’s annexation attempts
VLADIMIR Putin will annex four Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine at a Kremlin ceremony today after Russia claimed they won so-called referendums. The Russian leader will claim victory in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia following sham referendums over recent days. Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said: "In the...
Kim Jong Un Fires Missiles In Direction Of Kamala Harris' Flight As She Slams North Korea's 'Brutal Dictatorship'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on her visit to Seoul, slammed North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s "brutal dictatorship," leading to the country firing more ballistic missiles. What Happened: Harris called out Pyongyang for its illegal arms program and rampant human rights violations during her visit to the...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
WSOC Charlotte
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon...
Pound news – live: Truss admits ‘disruption’ in markets as S&P downgrades UK outlook
Prime minister Liz Truss has said that her economic plan involves “disruption in the short term”. Her comments come as the S&P ratings on the UK has now changed their outlook from stable to negative this evening. Writing in The Sun, Ms Truss admitted that “not everyone will like what we are doing”. She said: “We need to get things done in this country more quickly. So I am going to do things differently. It involves difficult decisions and does involve disruption in the short term.” Following a tumultous week for the financial market, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng insisted he...
