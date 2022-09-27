Read full article on original website
Bulldogs hold on to beat Milton
Baker hosts Stingrays for Homecoming 2022
Homecoming 2022 at Baker School draws to a close on Friday as the Gators host Lighthouse Christian Academy in a 7 p.m. game at Doug Griffith Memorial Stadium. The Gator Growl pep rally is scheduled for 8:30 on Friday morning. The Homecoming Parade will leave the school at 4 p.m. And the crowing of the Homecoming Queen will take place at half time of the game.
Bulldogs return to Heartbreak Hotel
If the 2022 Crestview football season could be summed up in an Elvis Presley song at the halfway point, it undoubtedly would be “Heartbreak Hotel.” Friday night’s game with Niceville was the latest verse to what is becoming an all too familiar song.
