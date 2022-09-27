Odds watch: Lions are early favorites over the Seahawks in Week 4

For the second time in three weeks, the Detroit Lions are favored by the oddsmakers to win on Sunday. The Lions are an early 4.5-point favorite in Week 4 against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

Both teams are 1-2 and coming off losses in Week 3. Seattle fell at home to the previously winless Atlanta Falcons, 27-23. The Lions lost their first road game of the season, 28-24, at Minnesota.

The Lions are 3-0 against the spread this season, including a 9-point win in Week 2 as 1.5-point home favorites over the Washington Commanders. That game marked the first time Detroit was favored to win in 24 games.

From our colleagues at Sportsbook Wire and Tipico SportsBook,

Spread Favorite: Lions (-4.5)

Lions (-4.5) Moneyline: Lions (-216), Seahawks (+178)

Lions (-216), Seahawks (+178) Total: 50 Points

The line could change with injury updates throughout the week. This point spread was as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).