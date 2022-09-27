ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Odds watch: Lions are early favorites over the Seahawks in Week 4

By Jeff Risdon
 3 days ago
For the second time in three weeks, the Detroit Lions are favored by the oddsmakers to win on Sunday. The Lions are an early 4.5-point favorite in Week 4 against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

Both teams are 1-2 and coming off losses in Week 3. Seattle fell at home to the previously winless Atlanta Falcons, 27-23. The Lions lost their first road game of the season, 28-24, at Minnesota.

The Lions are 3-0 against the spread this season, including a 9-point win in Week 2 as 1.5-point home favorites over the Washington Commanders. That game marked the first time Detroit was favored to win in 24 games.

  • Spread Favorite: Lions (-4.5)
  • Moneyline: Lions (-216), Seahawks (+178)
  • Total: 50 Points

The line could change with injury updates throughout the week. This point spread was as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

