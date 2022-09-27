ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sherpa lululemon Belt Bag Is Back In Stock—But Only for the Next Hour

It's no secret. We love pretty much everything lululemon makes, so when we saw that the brand's Everywhere fleece belt bag—which went viral on TikTok today with more than 21,000 views—was restocked on September 27, we immediately finalized our order. Trust us, the $58 bag is probably one of the most versatile bags you can own.
Parents Magazine

Toys 'R' Us Releases Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season

'Tis the season to skip right over Halloween and Thanksgiving and start thinking about the winter holidays. The bad news is you'd probably like to savor at least three sips of your Pumpkin Spice Latte before someone starts talking about their plans for Elf on a Shelf this year. The good news is that a familiar toy retailer is back this year: Toys "R" Us. The retailer that went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2018 will be in every Macy's by October 15, and Macy's and Toys "R" Us are already getting ramped up for the holiday season with a little help from mascot Geoffrey. The partners released Geoffrey's 100 Hot Toys List.
Ingram Atkinson

Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse

"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
disneyfoodblog.com

More Target Deal Day DATES Announced

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Ready to score some great deals on Disney merchandise and other items that you can use as holiday gifts, birthday gifts, and MORE?! Yeah, we thought so!. Target already...
TheStreet

Sephora Steps Up to Compete With Ulta, Target, Amazon

As the retail world increases emphasis on customer convenience via online ordering, self pickup, curbside delivery, and faster shipping, the beauty world has begun to follow suit as well. Amazon (AMZN) set a standard when it debuted Prime shipping back in 2005, making the delivery of everything from a spiffy...
IGN

Hershey’s Halloween Candy Is on Sale at Amazon (Today Only)

So it begins. Every year, Amazon offers up bulk candy several times in its Deal of the Day during the lead-up to Halloween. It’s not even October yet, but Amazon is ready to sell you candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters — if it lasts until beggar’s night, that is. In any case, you check out the deals and start stocking up on candy now. If the sugary treats don’t last until the big night, I’m sure there will be another candy sale in the coming weeks.
intheknow.com

Athleta’s massive Warehouse Sale is here, and you can get up to 70% off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Athleta is a fixture in high-quality athletic wear....
SheKnows

Olivia Wilde & Naomi Watts Love This Under-$30 Lipstick That Shoppers Say ‘Stays On All Day’ & ‘Moisturizes’ — Get It 20% Off

Be honest: How many barely used tubes of lipstick are cluttering up the back of a drawer in your bathroom vanity? Whether the shade turned out to be not quite right or you wiped it off within minutes because of the gunky feel, we get it! Finding the right lipstick is like finding the Holy Grail — nearly impossible, if it even exists. Luckily, miracles do come true and the perfect lipstick has been discovered! Celebrities and beauty experts agree that Kosas Weightless Lipstick is the absolute best lipstick out there. Plus, it’s 20 percent off right now during the brand’s...
