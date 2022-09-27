ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department says grant applications are open for the Tompkins County Septic Upgrade Program (TCSUP). The program funds low to moderate income homeowners in the county in need of septic repair or replacement. Household income must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income to qualify. It covers 100% of the cost. Officials estimate around 14,000 homes in the county use septic tanks. They say 60% of these are more than 20 years old. It’s possible that number is larger as nearly 10% of these homes have no onsite water treatment system (OWTS) on record. Repair or replacement of these systems can be costly, and inaction can be bad for the environment.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO