Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
Longtime Tompkins County Recycling head to retire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County employee is set to retire. Barbara Eckstrom directs the Department of Recycling and Materials Management. She plans on retiring at the end of March. Until then, she says she’ll stay dedicated. Eckstrom has worked for the county for more than...
Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Applications open for Tompkins County Septic Upgrade Program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department says grant applications are open for the Tompkins County Septic Upgrade Program (TCSUP). The program funds low to moderate income homeowners in the county in need of septic repair or replacement. Household income must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income to qualify. It covers 100% of the cost. Officials estimate around 14,000 homes in the county use septic tanks. They say 60% of these are more than 20 years old. It’s possible that number is larger as nearly 10% of these homes have no onsite water treatment system (OWTS) on record. Repair or replacement of these systems can be costly, and inaction can be bad for the environment.
Dryden’s Plantation restaurant owner to rebuild
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A restaurant in Dryden looks to rebuild and reopen. The Ithaca Voice reports the Dryden Planning Board got a preview last week of building plans for the Plantation restaurant, which burned down in June 2021. The proposed building would be larger than the old one at 2,600 square feet, but the 1,000 square foot deck would remain the same size.
Ethics official pleased with pace of Reimagining Public Safety probe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board aims to be thorough in its Reimagining Public Safety investigation. The board is looking into potential conflicts of interest involving Ithaca city officials. Chairman Rich John says the probe is moving steady. The board next meets on October 5.
