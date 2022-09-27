Read full article on original website
Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Longtime Tompkins County Recycling head to retire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County employee is set to retire. Barbara Eckstrom directs the Department of Recycling and Materials Management. She plans on retiring at the end of March. Until then, she says she’ll stay dedicated. Eckstrom has worked for the county for more than...
TCAT GM supports eliminating fares
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County Legislator Greg Mezey wants a fare-free TCAT for everyone. Scot Vanderpool is the transit company’s general manager. He supports the idea…. Cutting fares for passengers has some advantages. Before the pandemic, Vanderpool says TCAT had more than 80 drivers. Now they’re...
Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
Applications open for Tompkins County Septic Upgrade Program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department says grant applications are open for the Tompkins County Septic Upgrade Program (TCSUP). The program funds low to moderate income homeowners in the county in need of septic repair or replacement. Household income must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income to qualify. It covers 100% of the cost. Officials estimate around 14,000 homes in the county use septic tanks. They say 60% of these are more than 20 years old. It’s possible that number is larger as nearly 10% of these homes have no onsite water treatment system (OWTS) on record. Repair or replacement of these systems can be costly, and inaction can be bad for the environment.
