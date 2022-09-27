ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
Kanye West Bonds With Kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, & Psalm, 3, At Dinner In Paris: Photos

Kanye West (also known as Ye) bonded with his four kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, as they stepped out for dinner at restaurant Ferdi on Saturday. Oct. 1. The rapper, 45, twinned with eldest daughter North in black as they exited the popular Palace Vendome hotspot: Kanye rocked his usual style with Balenciaga Croc boots, black jeans and a comfy black hoodie, finished with a black denim baseball cap.
