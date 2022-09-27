Read full article on original website
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
Watch: MMA Fighter Swarms Opponent In 9-Second KO
MMA fighter Patrick Habirora took just nine seconds to impose his will on his opponent, Václav Žemla, at the 2022 IMAAF European Championships. Habirora and Žemla fought at the 2022 IMAAF Euros on Tuesday in a welterweight matchup. The two fighters looked to make a name for themselves during the opening day of the tournament.
Bo Nickal’s First UFC Opponent Revealed
Middleweight prospect Bo Nickal has his UFC debut set just days after he secured a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series. On Tuesday night, Nickal competed under the DWCS banner for the second time. After questions surrounding his experience stopped White from awarding him a contract following a 62-second submission victory over Zachary Borrego, “The Allen Assassin” returned to the cage seven weeks later looking to secure his route to the Octagon at the second time trying.
Rousey Names Major Differences Between UFC & WWE Fans
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has named what separates fans of the MMA promotion from those of the WWE. After a championship win and defense in the now-defunct Strikeforce organization, 2008 Olympic medal-winning judoka Rousey inherited the UFC’s 135-pound gold. From there, she went about building a reign that grew her stardom to an unprecedented level at the time.
Nickal Provides Precise Month He’ll Be Ranked #1 P4P In UFC
Bo Nickal is convinced that he’s heading straight to the top. The newest fighter signed to the UFC has lofty goals. Wrestling standout turned MMA fighter Bo Nickal seems to be on the fast track to UFC greatness, at least he believes so. On Tuesday night, Nickal was signed...
Watch: Arrest Of MMA Fighter Who Claims Girlfriend Stole Money
A video has emerged of an amateur MMA fighter from Georgia accusing his girlfriend of stealing his money in order to buy drugs. The footage of Andrew Giergerich is the latest development in an ongoing story originally reported by Crime Online. On September 10, the naked and burned body of...
Dana White Donates To Help A Fighter After Losing His Legs
Dana White is helping out a fighter after a horrible accident. UFC President Dana White is giving money to help a fighter in need. John Esposito, a Muay Thai fighter from New Jersey was working at his job on a road crew when he was struck from behind by a car.
Bo Nickal Insists He’s Dead Serious About Chimaev Callout
Newly signed UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal has doubled down on his bold callout of welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. Having made an impactful professional debut under the banner of Jorge Masvidal‘s iKON FC promotion, three-time NCAA Division I National Champion Nickal was handed an opportunity on this year’s season of Dana White‘s Contender Series.
Dana White Hints At What Fans Can Expect In Bo Nickal’s Next Fight
Dana White has hinted at what’s next for uber-prospect Bo Nickal following his second straight emphatic win on Contender Series. Bo Nickal has managed to capture the imagination of the fans with his dominant victories. The three-time NCAA division I champion managed to submit Donovan Beard in just 52 seconds.
Conor McGregor Blasts Fellow Fighters Pursuing Film Gigs
UFC superstar Conor McGregor feels he stands out amongst the rest of the MMA fighters who are pursuing roles in film. McGregor is still recovering from leg surgery after suffering a nasty injury in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A timetable for his UFC return is uncertain at the moment as he continues to tease fans with footage of his progress.
Watch: Top Finishes From Fighters On UFC Vegas 61 Card
The UFC is hyping up their upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card by releasing a compilation of some of the best finishes from some of the event’s fighters. UFC Vegas 61 will be headlined on Saturday by a strawweight matchup between rising contenders Yan Xiaonan and Mackenzie Dern. The co-main event also promises plenty of excitement with welterweights Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo set to do battle.
Watch: MMA Fighter Knees Opponent Out Cold In Unbelievable KO
MMA fighter Brandon Jenkins rebounded in a big way following back-to-back losses in the UFC with a nasty knockout at Unified MMA 46. Jenkins faced Neal Anderson in a lightweight matchup on the main card of Unified MMA 46 on Friday. The two lightweights had been on losing skids entering the fight, with the winner set to get back on the winning track.
Watch: MMA Fighter Launches Flying Knee For Vicious Knockout
MMA fighter Ovidio Bojorquez threw a perfectly timed flying knee that sent Matthew Colquhoun to sleep before he hit the canvas. Bojorquez and Colquhoun battled in the co-main event of Combate: Reina o Nada on Saturday in Miami, FL. The card featured a series of decisions along with one highlight that stunned the audience in attendance.
Tommy Fury’s Next Opponent Revealed After Rejecting Woodley
Tommy Fury looks to have an opponent booked for his boxing return after rejecting ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The calamity-bound Brit has repeatedly pulled out of scheduled bouts with YouTuber turner boxer Jake Paul. Now 8-0, the younger brother of Tyson Fury is said to be taking on 5-2 American Paul Bamba.
Ortiz & Pimblett Share Disdain For Sonnen
If there’s one thing that former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz and rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett have in common, it’s their thoughts on Chael Sonnen…. During a recent episode of his podcast, Chattin Pony, Pimblett was joined by Ortiz, who recorded five successful defenses during his...
UFC Vegas 61 Weigh-In Results: One Fight Cancellation
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place live tomorrow from the UFC Apex, and MMA News is here as each bout becomes official with the weigh-in results!. Tomorrow night’s main event is set to be #5-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern going against Xiaonan Yan. Dern is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 last April but will be looking to pick up her first main event victory after falling to Marina Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 39 headliner last October. She’ll be facing the #14-ranked Yan, who recently amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak that spanned over a full decade.
White On Aspen Ladd’s Release: It Had To Be Done
UFC President Dana White has explained the decision to release Aspen Ladd, claiming the promotion was left with no choice. At UFC Vegas 60 earlier this month, Ladd was scheduled to enter the Octagon to face Sara McMann in a bantamweight contest. In a familiar tale, the 27-year-old missed weight, tipping the scales two pounds over the non-title fight limit.
Eblen Targets Future Adesanya Clash, Breaks Down Matchup
Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen is targeting a future collision with his UFC counterpart, believing that a matchup with Israel Adesanya would favor him. Eblen ascended the 185-pound Bellator mountain earlier this year by dethroning all-time great Gegard Mousasi. In the June 25 headliner, “The Human Cheat Code” made the most of his championship opportunity, which he earned after extending his perfect professional record to 11-0 with seven straight wins in the promotion.
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Official Weigh-in Results
MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap: UFC Vegas 61 Edition
Welcome the MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap! The relentless schedule of the MMA world means that some fans don’t get a full look at a fight card until days before the event, leaving the promoters to decide which bouts you should be paying the most attention to. Everyone wants...
