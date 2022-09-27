ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

White House releases strategy for ending hunger in US by 2030

By Alex Gangitano
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yK6k_0iCYyPJS00
FILE – President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(The Hill) — The White House on Tuesday released its national strategy for ending hunger in the United States by 2030 ahead of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

Under the strategy, the administration will work with Congress to expand access to healthy and free school meals for 9 million more children by 2032.

It will do so by working to provide benefits to families to purchase groceries during the summer months while working with Congress to expand Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility to more underserved populations like formerly incarcerated individuals.

It will also work with Congress on a pilot program to test medically tailored meals as part of Medicare and to expand Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries’ access to nutrition and obesity counseling.

“We’re taking steps to try to make healthier options more readily available, and on the medical tailored meals piece, create a healthcare system that supports those healthy decisions. But we really are trying to foster environments that allow everyone to have access to food and to have access to healthy foods,” a senior administration official said.

The conference, which will be the first of its kind in more than 50 years, will take place on Wednesday. Biden is set to deliver remarks.

The administration also said it would direct the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to propose a new front-of-package labeling scheme for food packages and to assess sodium and sugar target levels in foods.

It separately will work with Congress to expand the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Physical Activity and Nutrition Program, which is currently in only 16 states. It will expand investments in the National Park Service to connect people to outdoor spaces and to make streets safer for people walking and biking.

It will also work to provide more funding for data collection and research to inform nutrition and food security policy, particularly on issues of equity and access.

The White House did not give specific amounts of how much funding would be necessary to accomplish these goals.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

White House says Walorski was ‘top of mind’ in response to Biden gaffe

The White House on Wednesday responded to questions about why President Biden asked if a congressional lawmaker who was killed last month had been in the audience during an event earlier that day by saying the lawmaker was “top of mind” during the president’s remarks. Biden was delivering a speech at the White House Conference […]
POTUS
WSAV News 3

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
COLUMBIA, SC
The Independent

Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Politics Federal#Ne White House#Politics Whitehouse#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
AOL Corp

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy