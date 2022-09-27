Portugal 0-1 Spain LIVE: Nations League reaction as Morata hits dramatic late tap-in – latest updates

ALVARO MORATA scored a late winner as Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 to reach the Nations League finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes, and was sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic from the weekend.

The teams now go forward to the World Cup, which kicks off in just SEVEN weeks.

Result : Portugal 0-1 Spain

: Portugal 0-1 Spain Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, Cancelo, Danilo, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Carvalho Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Jota

Diogo Costa, Cancelo, Danilo, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Carvalho Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Jota Spain XI: Unai Simon, Carvajal, Guillamon, Pau Torres, Gaya, Soler, Rodri, Koke, Ferran Torres, Morata, Sarabia

Follow ALL of the latest updates below...

Stat attack

Some stats for your reading pleasure.

Spain will play the UEFA Nations League final four for the second successive edition after finishing runners-up in 2020/21, the second team to do so after Italy (2020/21 and 2022/23).

At 20 years and 77 days, Nico Williams has become the youngest player to provide an assist for Spain in the UEFA Nations League history.

No player has scored more goals for Spain in all competitions than Álvaro Morata under Luis Enrique Martínez (13, level with Ferran Torres).

Ferran Torres has failed to score in his last seven matches for Spain in all competitions (7 shots, 2 on target), having scored 12 goals in his previous 17 games (43 shots, 21 on target).

Spain failed to register a shot on target in the first half of consecutive games for just the second time in all competitions since May 2006, the first being March 2016 under Vicente del Bosque.

Ronaldo watch

A massive personality like Ronaldo deserves his very own breakdown.

And frankly, it did look like a car which needed some urgent repairs.

While his off-ball movement was superb, particularly with two big chances in the second half that were only prevented from ending in goals thanks to Simon in Spain's net, it must be said Ronaldo had an elusive performance.

It is a common theme of his play these days to not be too involved in proceedings, and once again that occurred today.

However, when he was involved too often his passing or ball control was too loose or poor and resulted in him giving the ball away needlessly.

One chance in the second half also showcased a Ronaldo who is appearing to lack confidence.

The 37-year-old would normally hit a chance such as the one he had in the 47th minute first time and it would normally end in a goal.

However, he took an unnecessary extra touch and it cost him the glorious opportunity that had been worked for him as a defender got back just in time to take it off his feet.

Manchester United will be somewhat concerned with this look.

He hasn't looked like himself all season, but you can still tell the hunger and determination is there to succeed.

Qatar will likely be his final World Cup appearance, and he will be desperate to go out with a bang.

Prem player watch

In terms of Premier League stars in action tonight, most looked very good.

Rodri had a good game at the base of Spain's midfield and when he was asked to move into the back four following the introduction of Busquets at half-time.

Cancelo also looked strong at right-back for Portugal, but this system doesn't allow him to shine as much as he does at Man City.

Ruben Dias was also generally solid, with not a whole lot to mention on him apart from questioning where he was for the goal.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota both played well and also combined very well together.

Silva was very quiet tonight, he was tidy but never got into his groove.

So what's next after tonight?

Well with the Nations League group stage now concluded, club football can now return.

But that will only be until November when the biggest football tournament in the world gets underway.

The fruits of their labour tonight will be felt next year when the Nations League semi-finals and finals are played.

Spain has joined Croatia, Italy and Holland in the final four, and they will be hoping to go one better than last year when they lost in the final to France.

The key man for Spain? A kid from Pamplona

Nico Williams has just showed the world a glimpse into a bright future.

Prior to his introduction, Spain looked toothless, will lots of possession but no cutting edge or runners beyond.

With his performance tonight the 20-year-old might have just muscled his way into the World Cup squad.

His directness caused Portugal no end of problems as he popped up everywhere across the attack.

It was his smart header back across goal which allowed Morata to send Spain into the final four of the Nations League.

The winning duo

Credit: https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1574859416674963472?s=20&t=Iinr11A6gIuWB5Dh8oNtOQ

FULL-TIME: SPAIN ARE THROUGH TO THE FINALS

The inaugural Nations League champions are out after Alvaro Morata's late finish gifted Spain a 1-0 win over Portugal.

Portugal 0-1 Spain

90+4. Portugal relentlessly pressing but are also being sloppy on the ball.

They need more quality immediately if they are to salvage their Nations League campaign.

A minute to go of five added on now.

Portugal 0-1 Spain

90. ANOTHER HUGE CHANCE FOR RONALDO

The ball is played in behind the Spanish defence where Ronaldo runs onto the ball at a tight angle.

He fires a shot at goal but Simon is able to save with his feet just about.

If this result holds it will be the first time Spain have won a competitive game in the country in 88 years.

Morata with a poachers finish

88. Spain finally pick open the lock after a beautiful pass is played towards the far post where Williams is.

The 20-year-old then heads the ball back across with a perfectly weighted header for Morata who was left unmarked in the middle.

Portugal 0-1 Spain

GOALLLLL

SPAIN GET THE GOAL THEY NEED

Portugal 0-0 Spain

87. Spain attacks just keep coming and coming at the moment but they are all being repelled by the stoic Portuguese defence.

It seems as if Williams -if anyone could be the key to unlocking the chest here.

Portugal 0-0 Spain

84. Spain have looked largely toothless tonight, but Williams just gave a glimpse of his potential future.

He got the ball and was immediately positive, cutting inside from the right wing and taking a shot at goal.

Williams then gets the ball in a dangerous area again but has no support as he cuts the ball into the corridor of uncertainty.

Portugal 0-0 Spain

78. Jota now makes way for Leao.

12 minutes to go with Spain currently having the lion's share of the ball in the last few minutes.

Portugal 0-0 Spain

73. Portugal make their first change.

Joao Mario comes on for Silva, who has been good when on the ball but largely anonymous tonight.

Spain also bring on Nico Williams - Inaki's younger brother - for Torres.

It's just his second-ever cap for La Furia Roja.

Portugal 0-0 Spain

72. Morata and Ronaldo with decent chances.

Spain work the ball well and the ball goes through to Morata on the left side, but his shot is straight at the goalkeeper.

Portugal then opens Spain up well and the ball is played to Ronaldo inside the area for a one-on-one.

But his touch lets him down again and a defender gets back just before he takes on the shot.

He's missing his usual sharpness tonight.

Portugal 0-0 Spain

69. HOW DID THAT NOT GO IN.

A free-kick is whipped into the far post by Portugal.

All the Spanish defenders miss it and Pereira finds Fernandes with room in the area.

He hits a shot towards the far post but Carvajal is there to block it, though it goes skimming off his leg over the bar as opposed to away.

Portugal 0-0 Spain

65. Mendes take a bow. That was beautiful.

Mendes gets the ball from Pino and then dribbles past the winger, he then jinks between a trio of defenders on the left flank to get into the Spain half

Unfortunately, he decides to pass back instead of continuing his run and the attack dies out.

This game needs an injection of magic just like that, and in fairness, Mendes could be the man to provide it.

Portugal 0-0 Spain

60. Luis Enrique rolling the dice with a trio of changes.

Sarabia, Torres and Koke all off in favour of three teenagers.

Pedri, Gavi and Pino all come on to try and force a goal.

Portugal 0-0 Spain

57. Game's tempo has slowed thus far.

Both teams likely just testing each other before really going for it.

Soler did just fire a shot miles over for Spain though.

To be fair the shot might well have landed in Spain.

Portugal 0-0 Spain

47. RONALDO HUGE CHANCE.

Portugal are off to a flyer this half as Ronaldo almost gives the lead.

Santos' side work the ball well down the left and Ronaldo gets a shot away from close range after Jota slips him in, but Simon is equal to it to keep the score level.

Portugal 0-0 Spain

46. Silva is given a card inside a minute.

It perhaps a bit harsh considering he only extended it to push off the pressing Gaya, but after hitting him in the face there wasn't a lot he could do.

Half-time changes.

Veteran Sergio Busquets has come on for the carded Guillamon.

No changes for Portugal just yet.

Back underway now.

Half-time

Goalless at half-time in Portugal.

Ronaldo and co have been the better team, with Jota and Fernandes in particular looking like the most likely suspects to make something happen tonight.

Spain have had their chances too, but those have mainly been rare.

While they haven't conceded Spain's main issue so far has been the shakiness in their backline.

Simon has nervy at times and Guillamon didn't need to give away that yellow card.

The outcome of the game remains in Portugal's favour, so Spain will need to come out of their box at some point if they are to knock the champions off their perch early on.