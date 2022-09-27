ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Manufacturing jobs at highest since 1970s

By Devan Markham, Stephanie Haines
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrU6d_0iCYxuW400

( NewsNation ) — Manufacturing and factory jobs have skyrocketed across the U.S. despite living in an era of high inflation and shortages, new data reflects. More people have joined the manufacturing workforce than in pre-pandemic times.

Manufacturers cut 1.3 million jobs in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic . But since then, the most recent jobs report revealed that there are almost 13 million people with manufacturing jobs — the most since November 2008. The all-time peak for jobs in manufacturing was back in 1979.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , 22,000 more people started jobs in manufacturing in August. Close to 300,000 more people were employed so far this year. And 67,000 more people are working in manufacturing than before the pandemic.

Mortgage rates jump past 6% for 1st time since 2008

A recent McKinsey and Company report found most manufacturing jobs are for cars, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, computers and electronics, machinery, metals, chemicals and transportation production.

Earlier this month Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the recession of the pandemic was unique because consumers wanted more goods rather than services.

The pandemic challenged the global supply chain and, as a result, many businesses are trying to rely less on outsourcing production . But an ongoing worker shortage is still a challenge for the industry.

The National Association of Manufacturers said there were more than 800,000 job openings in July 2022, and predicts that by 2030, more than 2 million jobs will go unfilled if recruiters don’t do more to encourage people to join the industry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans, including former Knoxville Marine

Venezuela on Saturday freed seven Americans, including a former marine from Knoxville, imprisoned in the South American country in exchange for the release of two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years by the United States on drug smuggling convictions, a senior U.S. official said.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
WATE

Man charged after shooting incident at restaurant in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. According to Sevierville Police Department PIO Bob Stahlke, police responded to the scene where multiple shots were fired outside of Bluffs Grill and Tap on 1548 Parkway at 1:37 a.m. The suspects’ vehicle was reported to have left the scene.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinsey And Company#Pharmaceuticals#Linus Business#Business Economics#Chemicals#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WATE

Three teens injured after car crash on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were injured after their car crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway Friday, Sept. 30, according to the preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. In the report, the male driver was driving north on Clinton Highway in the fourth lane. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy