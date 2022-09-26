ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

247Sports

Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier to enter NCAA transfer portal, per report

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report Monday by Jordan Kaye of the Idaho Press. Bachmeier was in the middle of his fourth season with the Broncos, having up and down performances through four games. This report came on the heels of the school firing offensive coordinator Tim Plough after a loss to UTEP.
247Sports

WSU football TV ratings second-highest out West this season

WASHINGTON STATE HAS the second-highest TV ratings through four games this football season among schools in the West, SuperWest Sports reported Tuesday evening. Despite having two games on the Pac-12 Networks with small market opponents represented by Idaho and Colorado State, Wazzu ranks above USC, UW, Cal and others. Los...
AthlonSports.com

thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
750thegame.com

Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 Media Day Recap

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard poses for a portrait during the NBA basketball team's media day in Portland, Ore., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) The Portland Trail Blazers embark on a new season this week with training camp in Santa Barbara, Calif. beginning Monday. First, the team...
