ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
49erswebzone

49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 4 matchup vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: Prediction poll for Week 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are coming off a gritty home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind Jacoby Brissett’s 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons had a last-second win over the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, thanks to a Drake London touchdown with 35 seconds left.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Earns NFL Honors Following Big Game

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and Atlanta Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson running hard. On the heels of a breakout age-30 season that he parlayed into a two-year contract, Patterson has picked up right where he left off and turned in his best performance yet in Atlanta's 27-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Nfl Power Rankings#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Community Policy