SkySports
Davante Adams: Las Vegas Raiders receiver 'frustrated and angry' by team's winless start to season
Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams has said he is "frustrated and angry" by the team's winless start to the season following his big-money trade to the team in the offseason. The Raiders entered the 2022 campaign with a fair amount of optimism, having reached the playoffs as a...
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 4 game
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a Week 4 NFL game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
NFL Week 4 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under
Here are the NFL Week 4 betting odds from across the league.
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 4 matchup vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: Prediction poll for Week 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are coming off a gritty home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind Jacoby Brissett’s 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons had a last-second win over the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, thanks to a Drake London touchdown with 35 seconds left.
Patriots face QB uncertainty as they head to Green Bay
The New England Patriots have an uncertain quarterback situation as they prepare to visit the Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Earns NFL Honors Following Big Game
There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and Atlanta Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson running hard. On the heels of a breakout age-30 season that he parlayed into a two-year contract, Patterson has picked up right where he left off and turned in his best performance yet in Atlanta's 27-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Score predictions, scouting report for Week 4 NFL game
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) play their first AFC South Division game Sunday (noon, FOX) when they visit the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1). Tennessean sports writer Mike Organ breaks down the game and offers his score prediction: Titans’ offense vs. Colts’ defense ...
