Dodgers Fans React to Craig Kimbrel’s Latest Loss

The 2022 season has not gone the way the Dodgers and closer/former closer Craig Kimbrel envisioned. There’s your understatement of the day. Following last night’s walk-off by the Padres, the veteran now has lost 7 games in 13 decisions. He’s also racked up 5 blown saves and a 4.07 ERA over 59 outings.
Los Angeles Dodgers: The completely wild Cameron Gibbens

Sometimes, there is a player whose stat line just jumps off the page. Such is the case with former Los Angeles Dodgers minor league pitcher Cameron Gibbens. He had spent two years pitching in the Australian Winter League before signing with the Dodgers prior to the 2021 campaign. Gibbens then moved quickly up the system last season, moving through three levels as he reached Double-A. While he struggled in Tulsa, primarily with his control, the hope was that a return to that level in 2022 would allow him to continue his progression.
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4

Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
The Dodgers Go With an Opener Today vs Padres

NOW it’s starting to feel like October! Fall is in the air, pumpkin spice lattes are back, and the Dodgers are going with an opener unnecessarily. Well, mostly unnecessarily. Following Wednesday night’s win over the Padres, Dave Roberts revealed the club’s intention to run Brusdar Graterol out to start...
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
Best Bars for Dodger Fans Near Dodger Stadium

Dodgers fans love watching Dodger baseball — that’s pretty obvious. For most, Dodger Stadium is the best place to be when you want to watch a game, but these days we know the cost for a family or group of friends or even for you and a date is getting pretty sky high.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (-200) Chicago (+170) The Philadelphia Phillies (83-70) are hitting the road to Wrigley Field on Thursday where they will take on the Chicago Cubs (68-86). The odds on this game have Philadelphia at -200 while Chicago is priced at +170. The total has been set at 7.5. The starting pitchers are Ranger Suarez and Javier Assad.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Has a Return Date Set

Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin has been out for over a month with a right forearm strain that was only supposed to sideline him for two weeks. After a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, L.A. manager Dave Roberts had an exciting update on the guy who led the National League in ERA at the time of his injury.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Starts to Layout What Postseason Rotation Could Look Like

With 16 days remaining till Game 1 of the NLDS for your Los Angeles Dodgers, a lot of questions still remain. Will Tony Gonsolin or Dustin May be ready? Who will be on the postseason roster? Who will be in the closer role? One thing that remains clear to Dodgers Skipper Dave Roberts is that, barring any winner-take-all scenario, Julio and Kersh will be used more conventionally. LA Times beat writer, Jack Harris, shares what Doc said.
