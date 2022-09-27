Read full article on original website
Dodgers Fans React to Craig Kimbrel’s Latest Loss
The 2022 season has not gone the way the Dodgers and closer/former closer Craig Kimbrel envisioned. There’s your understatement of the day. Following last night’s walk-off by the Padres, the veteran now has lost 7 games in 13 decisions. He’s also racked up 5 blown saves and a 4.07 ERA over 59 outings.
Padres magic number for MLB playoffs: Where San Diego stands in the National League
SAN DIEGO — It has been a while since the Padres have been in the thick of a postseason race this late into a 162 game season. In fact, the last time the Padres made an appearance in a non-COVID shortened year was all the way back in 2006 when the team went 88-74. The team is two wins away from that win total this season.
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge Linked to LA by Industry Experts
Predicting the free-agent market is always tricky, especially more than a month before free agency even begins. Sometimes a big free agent signs early and sets the market; other time, the big names wait and wait and wait, depressing the market for everyone else. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will be...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
Los Angeles Dodgers: The completely wild Cameron Gibbens
Sometimes, there is a player whose stat line just jumps off the page. Such is the case with former Los Angeles Dodgers minor league pitcher Cameron Gibbens. He had spent two years pitching in the Australian Winter League before signing with the Dodgers prior to the 2021 campaign. Gibbens then moved quickly up the system last season, moving through three levels as he reached Double-A. While he struggled in Tulsa, primarily with his control, the hope was that a return to that level in 2022 would allow him to continue his progression.
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
The Dodgers Go With an Opener Today vs Padres
NOW it’s starting to feel like October! Fall is in the air, pumpkin spice lattes are back, and the Dodgers are going with an opener unnecessarily. Well, mostly unnecessarily. Following Wednesday night’s win over the Padres, Dave Roberts revealed the club’s intention to run Brusdar Graterol out to start...
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Talks Bullpen Role and the Ninth Inning
With Craig Kimbrel’s struggles this year, the Dodgers’ bullpen has been in somewhat of a state of unrest throughout the season. Twelve different L.A. pitchers have recorded saves this season, and 23 have finished a game for the team. Tommy Kahnle is the lastest of those 12 with...
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
Best Bars for Dodger Fans Near Dodger Stadium
Dodgers fans love watching Dodger baseball — that’s pretty obvious. For most, Dodger Stadium is the best place to be when you want to watch a game, but these days we know the cost for a family or group of friends or even for you and a date is getting pretty sky high.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (-200) Chicago (+170) The Philadelphia Phillies (83-70) are hitting the road to Wrigley Field on Thursday where they will take on the Chicago Cubs (68-86). The odds on this game have Philadelphia at -200 while Chicago is priced at +170. The total has been set at 7.5. The starting pitchers are Ranger Suarez and Javier Assad.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Has a Return Date Set
Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin has been out for over a month with a right forearm strain that was only supposed to sideline him for two weeks. After a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, L.A. manager Dave Roberts had an exciting update on the guy who led the National League in ERA at the time of his injury.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers will begin their four-game weekend series with a Thursday night matchup in Milwaukee. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami endured a painful extra-innings loss...
Dodgers vs Padres: L.A. Loses in Extras in Game Neither Team Seemed to Want
The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 4-3, in 10 innings on Tuesday night. The first three San Diego runs were the result of defensive miscues by Justin Turner, and the winning run scored on a bases loaded walk to a guy who hadn’t walked since July. Craig Kimbrel takes...
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Doesn’t Sound Optimistic for the Postseason
Blake Treinen has missed most of the season with a shoulder injury — or maybe two different shoulder injuries? — pitching in just five games after being the Dodgers’ best and most dependable reliever in 2021. L.A. manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend that if Treinen...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Starts to Layout What Postseason Rotation Could Look Like
With 16 days remaining till Game 1 of the NLDS for your Los Angeles Dodgers, a lot of questions still remain. Will Tony Gonsolin or Dustin May be ready? Who will be on the postseason roster? Who will be in the closer role? One thing that remains clear to Dodgers Skipper Dave Roberts is that, barring any winner-take-all scenario, Julio and Kersh will be used more conventionally. LA Times beat writer, Jack Harris, shares what Doc said.
Dodgers Still on Top in MLB Power Rankings, Because of Course
Over at The Athletic, they’ve put out their weekly power rankings and once again the Dodgers are at the top of the heap. Winning 106 games with over a week left in the season will do that, I guess. The rankings are voted on by all the MLB writers...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Feels Clayton Kershaw is in a Great Spot Heading into October
The Dodgers lost Clayton Kershaw to an elbow injury in the final weekend of the 2021 regular season, setting off a chain-reaction of events that ultimatey led to Max Scherzer’s dead arm being unable to take the ball in a crucial NLCS Game 6. This year, Kershaw has been...
