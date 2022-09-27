ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
KTEN.com

Biden hosts first ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit in Washington

President Joe Biden is hosting the first ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit this week, a multi-day event in Washington focused on cooperation with the United States' countries in the Pacific region. Biden's effort to strengthen ties with the nations by having the summit comes amid the US' increased focus on...
KTEN.com

Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue

The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
KTEN.com

'We see you, and we are with you': Justice Jackson says she is humbled by reactions since her appointment to Supreme Court

Hours after she was formally sworn in at the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave a rousing speech at the Library of Congress, saying that since her appointment, she has been approached by people from "all walks of life" with what she called "a profound sense of pride in what feels to me like renewed ownership."
KTEN.com

Jury seated in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

A jury has been seated in the seditious conspiracy trial against five leaders of the Oath Keepers. There are 12 jurors and four alternates, including nine men and seven women. The jurors will be sworn in Monday morning. Opening statements also will begin Monday. The five defendants -- Stewart Rhodes,...
