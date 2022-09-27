Read full article on original website
Related
After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
KTEN.com
Ginni Thomas tells January 6 committee she didn't discuss election activities with Justice Clarence Thomas
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, stressed that her election activities were separate from her husband's role on the high court during her Thursday meeting with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Thomas addressed her dynamic with her...
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
KTEN.com
Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone after striking South Carolina and leaving at least 45 dead in Florida
Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after pummeling South Carolina Friday afternoon with destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge, and after killing at least 45 people in Florida, leaving behind a trail of apocalyptic destruction. The storm, which made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, continues...
KTEN.com
Biden hosts first ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit in Washington
President Joe Biden is hosting the first ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit this week, a multi-day event in Washington focused on cooperation with the United States' countries in the Pacific region. Biden's effort to strengthen ties with the nations by having the summit comes amid the US' increased focus on...
KTEN.com
Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue
The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTEN.com
'We see you, and we are with you': Justice Jackson says she is humbled by reactions since her appointment to Supreme Court
Hours after she was formally sworn in at the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave a rousing speech at the Library of Congress, saying that since her appointment, she has been approached by people from "all walks of life" with what she called "a profound sense of pride in what feels to me like renewed ownership."
KTEN.com
Jury seated in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial
A jury has been seated in the seditious conspiracy trial against five leaders of the Oath Keepers. There are 12 jurors and four alternates, including nine men and seven women. The jurors will be sworn in Monday morning. Opening statements also will begin Monday. The five defendants -- Stewart Rhodes,...
LAW・
Comments / 0