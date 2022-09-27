First episode of all-access show to follow players, coaches on and off ice. The premiere episode of Behind The Glass: Nashville Predators Training Camp, the groundbreaking all-access NHL® preseason docuseries, debuts tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. A sneak peek from the first episode can be seen here. Following tonight, the second episode of the four-part series will debut this Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

