Dallas, TX

NHL

How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs

NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
NHL
NHL

Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season

After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
NHL
NHL

Training Camp Notebook - Sept. 30

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were back at work at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday. Captain Nick Suzuki returned to practice after recovering from a lower-body injury sustained just prior to the start of camp. The 23-year-old London, ON native was sporting a no-contact jersey during the on-ice session, but...
NHL
NHL

CBJ announce first roster moves of 2022 Training Camp

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by nine players, returning six to their respective teams and releasing three from tryout contacts, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 59 players, including 33 forwards, 19 defensemen and seven goaltenders.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Kai Schwindt

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Kai Schwindt has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract. Additionally, Schwindt has been returned to his junior club, the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League. "Kai is a competitive, high-effort individual who is able...
NHL
NHL

FLAMES LINEUP @ OILERS - 30.09.22

The Flames will face off against the Oilers in Edmonton at 7:00 PM MT. After picking up a 4-0 win on Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames wrap up their two-game exhibition set against the Oilers in Edmonton this evening at 7:00 PM MT. The match-up will streamed on...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche visited by puppies at practice

Players snuggle with new furry friends in locker room. The Colorado Avalanche made some new fur-ever friends. Puppies from local Denver shelter, MAMCO Rescue, visited the Avalanche at practice on Friday. The adorable furry friends ran around the Avalanche locker room and snuggled with the players. Alex Newhook was a...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Vaakanainen taken from ice on stretcher during Ducks game

Defenseman injured in first period against Sharks after crashing into boards following assist on goal. Urho Vaakanainen was taken from the ice on a stretcher in the first period of the Anaheim Ducks preseason game against the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday. The 23-year-old defenseman...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Avalanche's Versatile Addition of Lukas Sedlak

Just six years ago, Czech forward Lukas Sedlak and current Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche Jared Bednar became 2016 Calder Cup Champions with the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets the Lake Erie Monsters. Now as the upcoming 2022-23 regular season rapidly approaches, Sedlak and Bednar have reunited, this time in Denver for the Avalanche's training camp.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Blues 4, Blue Jackets 2

ST. LOUIS -- Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Robert Bortuzzo also scored, Vladimir Tarasenko had an assist, and Tyler Pitlick had two assists for the Blues, who are 4-0 in the preseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Official Stars podcast: Razor, Heika preview the 2022-23 season

The guys discuss their offseason, what Stars fans can expect to see under new coach Pete DeBoer and more. On the season premier of Podman Rush, host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and DallasStars.com's Mike Heika look back on the offseason and preview what Stars fans can expect to see under new head coach Pete DeBoer.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Predators Announce Roster for 2022 NHL Global Series

Nashville, Tenn. (September 30, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team's roster for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which includes its first two games of the 2022-23 regular season against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czechia on Oct. 7-8. Nashville's 27-player...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

NHL Training Camp Buzz: Ovechkin expected to make preseason debut

Hischier questionable for start of season with Devils; Hart aiming to play in Flyers opener. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is expected to play for...
NHL
NHL

'Behind The Glass' docuseries on Predators training camp to debut

First episode of all-access show to follow players, coaches on and off ice. The premiere episode of Behind The Glass: Nashville Predators Training Camp, the groundbreaking all-access NHL® preseason docuseries, debuts tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. A sneak peek from the first episode can be seen here. Following tonight, the second episode of the four-part series will debut this Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flames

The Edmonton Oilers play a second pre-season Battle of Alberta at 7:00 p.m. on Friday nigh at Rogers Place against the Calgary Flames. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT...
NHL
NHL

Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals

Playing the third match of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-0 in exhibition play) return home on Wednesday to host the Washington Capitals (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP+ and nationally on NHL Network....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

A Bond Between the Pipes

The 23-year-old, set to enter just his second full season with the Bruins this fall, has quickly embraced the importance of giving back to the community, an ethos of the Black & Gold that dates back decades and a standard set by those that have come before him in the Spoked-B.
NHL
NHL

Lightning work in more regulars vs. Preds

More players got their first taste of preseason action on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee when the Tampa Bay Lightning battled the Nashville Predators. The Bolts fell to the Preds 2-0, but there were some positives to take away from the matchup for Tampa Bay. "It was good to get...
TAMPA, FL

