Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Double vision: Panthers experiment with Barkov, Lundell together on top line in preseason
The Florida Panthers believe Anton Lundell can be something like an heir to Aleksander Barkov — an elite two-way center, who could one day anchor their top line and coincidentally is also from Finland.
NHL
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
NHL
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
NHL
Training Camp Notebook - Sept. 30
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were back at work at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday. Captain Nick Suzuki returned to practice after recovering from a lower-body injury sustained just prior to the start of camp. The 23-year-old London, ON native was sporting a no-contact jersey during the on-ice session, but...
NHL
CBJ announce first roster moves of 2022 Training Camp
The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by nine players, returning six to their respective teams and releasing three from tryout contacts, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 59 players, including 33 forwards, 19 defensemen and seven goaltenders.
NHL
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Kai Schwindt
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Kai Schwindt has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract. Additionally, Schwindt has been returned to his junior club, the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League. "Kai is a competitive, high-effort individual who is able...
NHL
FLAMES LINEUP @ OILERS - 30.09.22
The Flames will face off against the Oilers in Edmonton at 7:00 PM MT. After picking up a 4-0 win on Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames wrap up their two-game exhibition set against the Oilers in Edmonton this evening at 7:00 PM MT. The match-up will streamed on...
NHL
Avalanche visited by puppies at practice
Players snuggle with new furry friends in locker room. The Colorado Avalanche made some new fur-ever friends. Puppies from local Denver shelter, MAMCO Rescue, visited the Avalanche at practice on Friday. The adorable furry friends ran around the Avalanche locker room and snuggled with the players. Alex Newhook was a...
NHL
Vaakanainen taken from ice on stretcher during Ducks game
Defenseman injured in first period against Sharks after crashing into boards following assist on goal. Urho Vaakanainen was taken from the ice on a stretcher in the first period of the Anaheim Ducks preseason game against the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday. The 23-year-old defenseman...
NHL
Avalanche's Versatile Addition of Lukas Sedlak
Just six years ago, Czech forward Lukas Sedlak and current Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche Jared Bednar became 2016 Calder Cup Champions with the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets the Lake Erie Monsters. Now as the upcoming 2022-23 regular season rapidly approaches, Sedlak and Bednar have reunited, this time in Denver for the Avalanche's training camp.
NHL
Blues 4, Blue Jackets 2
ST. LOUIS -- Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Robert Bortuzzo also scored, Vladimir Tarasenko had an assist, and Tyler Pitlick had two assists for the Blues, who are 4-0 in the preseason.
NHL
Official Stars podcast: Razor, Heika preview the 2022-23 season
The guys discuss their offseason, what Stars fans can expect to see under new coach Pete DeBoer and more. On the season premier of Podman Rush, host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and DallasStars.com's Mike Heika look back on the offseason and preview what Stars fans can expect to see under new head coach Pete DeBoer.
Yardbarker
Ilya Samsonov Gets Net for Maple Leafs, Potential Third Line on Display Against Senators, Where to Watch
With just four pre-season games remaining for the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Sheldon Keefe said he is going to give goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov full starts the rest of the way, beginning with Samsonov against the Ottawa Senators in Belleville on Friday. Murray and Samsonov have each...
NHL
Predators Announce Roster for 2022 NHL Global Series
Nashville, Tenn. (September 30, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team's roster for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which includes its first two games of the 2022-23 regular season against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czechia on Oct. 7-8. Nashville's 27-player...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Ovechkin expected to make preseason debut
Hischier questionable for start of season with Devils; Hart aiming to play in Flyers opener. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is expected to play for...
NHL
'Behind The Glass' docuseries on Predators training camp to debut
First episode of all-access show to follow players, coaches on and off ice. The premiere episode of Behind The Glass: Nashville Predators Training Camp, the groundbreaking all-access NHL® preseason docuseries, debuts tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. A sneak peek from the first episode can be seen here. Following tonight, the second episode of the four-part series will debut this Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flames
The Edmonton Oilers play a second pre-season Battle of Alberta at 7:00 p.m. on Friday nigh at Rogers Place against the Calgary Flames. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT...
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals
Playing the third match of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-0 in exhibition play) return home on Wednesday to host the Washington Capitals (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP+ and nationally on NHL Network....
NHL
A Bond Between the Pipes
The 23-year-old, set to enter just his second full season with the Bruins this fall, has quickly embraced the importance of giving back to the community, an ethos of the Black & Gold that dates back decades and a standard set by those that have come before him in the Spoked-B.
NHL
Lightning work in more regulars vs. Preds
More players got their first taste of preseason action on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee when the Tampa Bay Lightning battled the Nashville Predators. The Bolts fell to the Preds 2-0, but there were some positives to take away from the matchup for Tampa Bay. "It was good to get...
