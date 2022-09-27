Read full article on original website
Wine Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27
“The global wine market size reached US$ 430.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 605.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027.”. The latest research study “Wine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global wine market reached a value of US$ 430.54 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 605.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027.
Private LTE Market Size Will Reach USD 10.77 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data
Private LTE Market Size – USD 4.09 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trends – Growing digitalization trend in large enterprises and SMEs globally. Rising demand for specific and well-defined network capabilities is driving private LTE market revenue growth. The global...
Applicant Tracking System Market Size Will Reach USD 2.33 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data
Applicant Tracking System Market Size – USD 1.38 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increased adoption of applicant tracking system in countries in Asia Pacific. Increasing need to improve candidate hiring experience is a key factor driving applicant tracking...
Dry Mouth Relief Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.12 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data
Dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence of dry mouth owing to increased consumption of medications, as a side-effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, from nerve damage or dehydration, and conditions affecting salivary glands has been boosting demand for dry mouth relief products and is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Availability of wide range of products, increasing affordability, and growing awareness regarding the condition are some other key factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence in Oncology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 54% till 2035 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. The success of currently employed artificial intelligence (AI) solutions has encouraged researchers to explore the potential of such technologies in the healthcare sector, with its prime focus being oncology, to enable the treatment of several prevalent malignancies.
Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
Global Quantum Computing Market To Be Driven By Growing End Use Sectors In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026. The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions.
Vascular Imaging Devices Market Future Landscape To Witness Significant Growth
The Vascular Imaging Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% and will reach USD 10.61 billion by 2026, asserts DelveInsight. The Vascular Imaging Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% and will reach USD 10.61 billion by 2026, asserts DelveInsight. The Global...
Plastic to Fuel Technology Market 2028 : Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold Highest Revenue growth during Forecast Period
The global plastic to fuel technology market size is expected to reach USD 648.1 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The plastic to fuel technology market size is expected to reach USD 648.1 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing concerns regarding extreme environmental damage occurring because of high levels of plastic consumption across the globe is driving market revenue growth. Also, increasing awareness regarding conversion of plastic to fuel is expected to boost market growth in the near future.
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to Witness a Healthy Growth of US$ 16.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% – MarketsandMarkets™ Report
“Browse 294 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 269 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market”. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Mining, Chemical) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) The...
Mainz Biomed Stock Higher; Market Expansion Of Its Best-In-Class Cancer Diagnostics Power The Move ($MYNZ)
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock is showing bullish momentum following several announcements, including strengthening its Board and medical advisory team and expanding its best-in-class cancer diagnostics products deeper into international markets. While the recent bullish action is impressive, it’s likely the precursor of more significant moves to come, an assumption supported by a well-fortified balance sheet, evaluation of new product opportunities, and results-driven management that understands the industry and how to capitalize on brand and product opportunities.
Neurovascular Devices Market to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.12% | Industry Size, Share and Forecst
The global neurovascular devices market size reached US$ 2.56 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% during 2022-2027. Neurovascular Devices Market Overview. The latest research study “Neurovascular Devices Market: Global...
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2032, Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – medac GmbH, Electra Therapeutics Inc.
The Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis market dynamics. Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Overview. Immune system disorder, known as hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) is inherited....
How Does Increasing Demand for Electronic Products Affect Retail Sales?
Imex Holding, which is one of the biggest companies in Europe in terms of imports, exports and e-commerce, is working hard to meet the expectations of the rapidly growing e-commerce sector. Sep 29, 2022 – Subsequent to the Covid-19 pandemic, which spread from China to the world in early 2020,...
Networkship Expand Their Fulfillment E-Commerce Solutions to Enhance User Experience
Providers of order fulfillment for eCommerce businesses, Networkship, continue to upgrade their offering to meet the needs of clients amid rave reviews. Pedro Diaz and the rest of the team of forward-thinking professionals at Networkship are leaving no stone unturned in helping retailers survive the dynamic and increasingly competitive eCommerce space as the order fulfillment providers continue to upgrade and expand their services. Networkship has grown to become one of the leading names in cloud-based logistics solutions, with more than 1,200 eCommerce business partners and a 99.5% success rate in order fulfillment.
CD BioGlyco Released Advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform for Cyclodextrin Development Research
CD BioGlyco is excited to announce the launch of its multifunctional and advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform that can provide custom development of cyclodextrins to be used in food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, cosmetics, biotechnology industries. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in providing...
Accelerate Research with CD ComputaBio’s Full Range of Bioinformatics Services
CD ComputaBio recently announced the launch of bioinformatics services to meet the diverse research needs of its clients. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – CD ComputaBio, a reliable computational biology service provider in New York, is committed to assisting research and trials, as well as accessing the latest software, technologies, and expertise at a competitive price and fast turnaround time for researchers. The company recently announced the launch of bioinformatics services to meet the diverse research needs of its clients.
Veolia Water Technologies Strengthens Its Digital Solutions for Water Management with Orange Business Services
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Veolia Water Technologies has signed an agreement with Orange Business Services to support the growth of Hubgrade, its smart digital platform, and develop innovative digital services for its customers worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005451/en/ This collaboration with Orange Business Services allows Veolia Water Technologies to offer its customers an intuitive and innovative window into their facilities (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)
Pound news – live: Truss admits ‘disruption’ in markets as S&P downgrades UK outlook
Prime minister Liz Truss has said that her economic plan involves “disruption in the short term”. Her comments come as the S&P ratings on the UK has now changed their outlook from stable to negative this evening. Writing in The Sun, Ms Truss admitted that “not everyone will like what we are doing”. She said: “We need to get things done in this country more quickly. So I am going to do things differently. It involves difficult decisions and does involve disruption in the short term.” Following a tumultous week for the financial market, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng insisted he...
ADInstruments Continues to Empower Educators and Scientists with Premium DAQ Software Solutions
ADInstruments is a New Zealand-based company offering revolutionary data acquisition and analysis software solutions. ADInstruments has been at the forefront of innovation since 1986, presenting thousands of academics, research enthusiasts, professors, teachers, scientists, and educators with revolutionary products designed to simplify and streamline data acquisition and analysis. The company’s team...
CD Bioparticles Introduces Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Applications
CD Bioparticles recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications, which can be used within interventional medical devices of the cardiovascular, circulatory, nervous, urinary, and vascular system.
