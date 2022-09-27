Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Artificial Intelligence in Oncology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 54% till 2035 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. The success of currently employed artificial intelligence (AI) solutions has encouraged researchers to explore the potential of such technologies in the healthcare sector, with its prime focus being oncology, to enable the treatment of several prevalent malignancies.
getnews.info
Dry Mouth Relief Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.12 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data
Dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence of dry mouth owing to increased consumption of medications, as a side-effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, from nerve damage or dehydration, and conditions affecting salivary glands has been boosting demand for dry mouth relief products and is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Availability of wide range of products, increasing affordability, and growing awareness regarding the condition are some other key factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
getnews.info
Private LTE Market Size Will Reach USD 10.77 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data
Private LTE Market Size – USD 4.09 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trends – Growing digitalization trend in large enterprises and SMEs globally. Rising demand for specific and well-defined network capabilities is driving private LTE market revenue growth. The global...
getnews.info
Applicant Tracking System Market Size Will Reach USD 2.33 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data
Applicant Tracking System Market Size – USD 1.38 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increased adoption of applicant tracking system in countries in Asia Pacific. Increasing need to improve candidate hiring experience is a key factor driving applicant tracking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Matexcel Provides a Wide Range of Chitosan Products for Research Use
Matexcel now provides a wide range of chitosan products to gear the current trend of industrial development and customers’ needs. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – Matexcel, a biotechnology company specialized in material sciences that provides quality ceramic, nano/micro particle, natural materials, graphene, etc., and material analysis services to the science community, now provides a wide range of chitosan products to gear the current trend of industrial development and customers’ needs.
getnews.info
New Business Opportunities in In-Video Purchase Software/Services Market
The rising integration of technologies such as machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) into in video purchase software/service is driving market expansion. The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global In Video Purchase Software/Services Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2016...
getnews.info
Wine Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27
“The global wine market size reached US$ 430.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 605.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027.”. The latest research study “Wine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global wine market reached a value of US$ 430.54 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 605.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027.
getnews.info
CD BioGlyco Released Advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform for Cyclodextrin Development Research
CD BioGlyco is excited to announce the launch of its multifunctional and advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform that can provide custom development of cyclodextrins to be used in food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, cosmetics, biotechnology industries. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in providing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Vascular Imaging Devices Market Future Landscape To Witness Significant Growth
The Vascular Imaging Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% and will reach USD 10.61 billion by 2026, asserts DelveInsight. The Vascular Imaging Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% and will reach USD 10.61 billion by 2026, asserts DelveInsight. The Global...
getnews.info
Neurovascular Devices Market to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.12% | Industry Size, Share and Forecst
The global neurovascular devices market size reached US$ 2.56 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% during 2022-2027. Neurovascular Devices Market Overview. The latest research study “Neurovascular Devices Market: Global...
getnews.info
The GeoFocus Group Offers Premier Development Management and Pre-Construction Services
The GeoFocus Group is a Canadian company dedicated to providing quality construction services throughout Ontario. With a reputation for fiercely recovering delayed, troubled and/or distressed projects, now more than ever, The GeoFocus Group is being called upon to assist developers in the pre-development and pre-construction phases of the development life cycle, to ensure that risks are avoided and/or mitigated before they ever occur.
getnews.info
Creative Proteomics Cytokine Boosts Biomarker Analysis with the Human Luminex Array Platform
Creative Proteomics Cytokine announced the launch of the Human Luminex Array Platform, which enables simultaneous analysis of multiple cytokines, chemokines, and other protein biomarkers in human serum, plasma, and cell culture samples. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Cytokine, a subdivision of Creative Proteomics, specializes in providing cytokine...
getnews.info
Indian Visa from Austria, Belgian Citizens and Argentina Citizens
A Medical Assistant Visa can be issued to up to two assistants accompanying a person holding an Electronic Medical Visa who is seeking medical treatment in India. A physician Assistant Visa is only granted to family members of the person being treated in India. The Indian Physician Assistant e-Visa allows nurses, assistants and family members to take care of the main patient in need of medical treatment. Foreign visitors must complete an online application to obtain this type of visa. Applicants must also Scan the biographical page of your passport to successfully apply for the Physician Assistant Visa. The visa is valid for up to 60 days and cannot be extended. A valid passport and visa are required to enter India.
getnews.info
Networkship Expand Their Fulfillment E-Commerce Solutions to Enhance User Experience
Providers of order fulfillment for eCommerce businesses, Networkship, continue to upgrade their offering to meet the needs of clients amid rave reviews. Pedro Diaz and the rest of the team of forward-thinking professionals at Networkship are leaving no stone unturned in helping retailers survive the dynamic and increasingly competitive eCommerce space as the order fulfillment providers continue to upgrade and expand their services. Networkship has grown to become one of the leading names in cloud-based logistics solutions, with more than 1,200 eCommerce business partners and a 99.5% success rate in order fulfillment.
getnews.info
Creative Bioarray Offers a Broad Range of iPSC Reprogramming Kits to Accelerate Stem Cell Research
Creative Bioarray announced the release of its a broad range of iPSC reprogramming kits to accelerate stem cell research. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Creative Bioarray, one of the world’s leading biotechnology products and services providers, has been working hand-in-hand with scientists to provide the most cutting-edge and innovative research tools for life science research. Creative Bioarray remains a leading supplier of innovative, high-quality life science reagents to customers around the world, including pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research institutions, to advance life science research and enable new discoveries. Recently, Creative Bioarray announced the release of a broad range of iPSC reprogramming kits to accelerate stem cell research.
getnews.info
How does the four-way shuttle AGV warehouse in and warehouse out?
There are various types of storage shelves in the warehouse, and the storage and retrieval methods are mainly divided into the following categories, including manual storage and retrieval, forklift storage and retrieval, and automatic storage and retrieval. There are various types of storage shelves in the warehouse, and the storage...
getnews.info
Quest selects 6clicks for resale and to support their managed cybersecurity GRC offering
Roseville, CA based cybersecurity advisory and managed services provider, Quest Technology Management selects 6clicks as their platform to provide digitally enabled cyber audit and management capabilities. Cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) leader 6clicks is excited to announce Quest has selected the 6clicks platform to support their cyber audit services...
getnews.info
Global Business Centre Offers Premium Office Space For Rent In Qatar
Global Business Centre’s premier serviced offices have helped numerous small businesses enjoy a hassle-free operation in the heart of Doha, Qatar. Having a quiet workspace with all the amenities is essential for any business to function smoothly and enjoy full-fledged growth without hiccups. However, getting such office space in the heart of the busy city of Doha in Qatar is certainly not easy. To make things easier, Global Business Centre provides premier serviced office space for rentfor competitive prices.
getnews.info
KNB Partners LLC FZ Providing the Best Company Formation Solutions in Several Jurisdictions, from Belize to the Bahamas
KNB Partners is supporting entrepreneurs in setting up their own companies in prominent jurisdictions like BVI with its company incorporation and administrative management solutions. KNB Partners is one of the most reliable service providers for those business professionals and entrepreneurs who are looking forward to having their startup firms at...
getnews.info
CD Bioparticles Introduces Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Applications
CD Bioparticles recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications, which can be used within interventional medical devices of the cardiovascular, circulatory, nervous, urinary, and vascular system.
Comments / 0