getnews.info
Applicant Tracking System Market Size Will Reach USD 2.33 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data
Applicant Tracking System Market Size – USD 1.38 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increased adoption of applicant tracking system in countries in Asia Pacific. Increasing need to improve candidate hiring experience is a key factor driving applicant tracking...
getnews.info
Dry Mouth Relief Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.12 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data
Dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence of dry mouth owing to increased consumption of medications, as a side-effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, from nerve damage or dehydration, and conditions affecting salivary glands has been boosting demand for dry mouth relief products and is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Availability of wide range of products, increasing affordability, and growing awareness regarding the condition are some other key factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
getnews.info
Private LTE Market Size Will Reach USD 10.77 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data
Private LTE Market Size – USD 4.09 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trends – Growing digitalization trend in large enterprises and SMEs globally. Rising demand for specific and well-defined network capabilities is driving private LTE market revenue growth. The global...
getnews.info
Artificial Intelligence in Oncology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 54% till 2035 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. The success of currently employed artificial intelligence (AI) solutions has encouraged researchers to explore the potential of such technologies in the healthcare sector, with its prime focus being oncology, to enable the treatment of several prevalent malignancies.
getnews.info
Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
Global Quantum Computing Market To Be Driven By Growing End Use Sectors In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026. The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions.
getnews.info
Vascular Imaging Devices Market Future Landscape To Witness Significant Growth
The Vascular Imaging Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% and will reach USD 10.61 billion by 2026, asserts DelveInsight. The Vascular Imaging Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% and will reach USD 10.61 billion by 2026, asserts DelveInsight. The Global...
getnews.info
Matexcel Provides a Wide Range of Chitosan Products for Research Use
Matexcel now provides a wide range of chitosan products to gear the current trend of industrial development and customers’ needs. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – Matexcel, a biotechnology company specialized in material sciences that provides quality ceramic, nano/micro particle, natural materials, graphene, etc., and material analysis services to the science community, now provides a wide range of chitosan products to gear the current trend of industrial development and customers’ needs.
getnews.info
Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market To Rise at a CAGR of 9.14% during the Forecast Period
Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market By Type (Coiled [Pushable Coils, Detachable Coils], Non-Coiled [Flow Diverting Devices, Embolization Particles, Liquid Embolic, Others]), By Application (Peripheral Vascular Disease, Oncology, Neurology, Urology, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), by geography is expected to grow at a steady CAGR forecast till 2027 owing to rising technological advancement and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
getnews.info
Trust Elements Disaster Recovery As An Efficient Water Damage Restoration Company
Elements Disaster Recovery is a reputed brand that can efficiently recover damage to any surface. The company is also known as the best Water Damage Restoration Company, which can deal with mold removal also. You do not have to take stress about what will happen to your home after a flood because of this company. With the excellent equipment, the company will make your space ready even after a heavy flood.
getnews.info
CD BioGlyco Released Advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform for Cyclodextrin Development Research
CD BioGlyco is excited to announce the launch of its multifunctional and advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform that can provide custom development of cyclodextrins to be used in food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, cosmetics, biotechnology industries. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in providing...
Nestle to stop sourcing from Indonesian palm oil producer AAL
LONDON/JAKARTA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Food giant Nestle plans to stop sourcing from subsidiaries of Astra Agro Lestari (AAL), a major Indonesian palm oil producer accused by environmental groups of land and human rights abuses.
getnews.info
Creative Bioarray Offers a Broad Range of iPSC Reprogramming Kits to Accelerate Stem Cell Research
Creative Bioarray announced the release of its a broad range of iPSC reprogramming kits to accelerate stem cell research. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Creative Bioarray, one of the world’s leading biotechnology products and services providers, has been working hand-in-hand with scientists to provide the most cutting-edge and innovative research tools for life science research. Creative Bioarray remains a leading supplier of innovative, high-quality life science reagents to customers around the world, including pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research institutions, to advance life science research and enable new discoveries. Recently, Creative Bioarray announced the release of a broad range of iPSC reprogramming kits to accelerate stem cell research.
getnews.info
CD Bioparticles Introduces Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Applications
CD Bioparticles recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications, which can be used within interventional medical devices of the cardiovascular, circulatory, nervous, urinary, and vascular system.
getnews.info
Accelerate Research with CD ComputaBio’s Full Range of Bioinformatics Services
CD ComputaBio recently announced the launch of bioinformatics services to meet the diverse research needs of its clients. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – CD ComputaBio, a reliable computational biology service provider in New York, is committed to assisting research and trials, as well as accessing the latest software, technologies, and expertise at a competitive price and fast turnaround time for researchers. The company recently announced the launch of bioinformatics services to meet the diverse research needs of its clients.
getnews.info
Networkship Expand Their Fulfillment E-Commerce Solutions to Enhance User Experience
Providers of order fulfillment for eCommerce businesses, Networkship, continue to upgrade their offering to meet the needs of clients amid rave reviews. Pedro Diaz and the rest of the team of forward-thinking professionals at Networkship are leaving no stone unturned in helping retailers survive the dynamic and increasingly competitive eCommerce space as the order fulfillment providers continue to upgrade and expand their services. Networkship has grown to become one of the leading names in cloud-based logistics solutions, with more than 1,200 eCommerce business partners and a 99.5% success rate in order fulfillment.
getnews.info
How does the four-way shuttle AGV warehouse in and warehouse out?
There are various types of storage shelves in the warehouse, and the storage and retrieval methods are mainly divided into the following categories, including manual storage and retrieval, forklift storage and retrieval, and automatic storage and retrieval. There are various types of storage shelves in the warehouse, and the storage...
getnews.info
The GeoFocus Group Offers Premier Development Management and Pre-Construction Services
The GeoFocus Group is a Canadian company dedicated to providing quality construction services throughout Ontario. With a reputation for fiercely recovering delayed, troubled and/or distressed projects, now more than ever, The GeoFocus Group is being called upon to assist developers in the pre-development and pre-construction phases of the development life cycle, to ensure that risks are avoided and/or mitigated before they ever occur.
getnews.info
KNB Partners LLC FZ Providing the Best Company Formation Solutions in Several Jurisdictions, from Belize to the Bahamas
KNB Partners is supporting entrepreneurs in setting up their own companies in prominent jurisdictions like BVI with its company incorporation and administrative management solutions. KNB Partners is one of the most reliable service providers for those business professionals and entrepreneurs who are looking forward to having their startup firms at...
getnews.info
6clicks Announces $10 Million Capital Raise Led by Centerstone Capital
Next-generation, AI-powered GRC platform for businesses and advisors secures Series A financing to invest in technology and its worldwide partner ecosystem. 6clicks is excited to announce its $10 million Series A financing led by Centerstone Capital. The new capital will be deployed to accelerate growth through investments in the company’s next-gen GRC Cyber platform, its worldwide customer base, partner network, content and third-party apps. 6clicks has seen amazing growth over the last year, quadrupling to over 3,000 users and 80 partners.
getnews.info
Btsecoin obtained MSB certification and established strategic partners
BTSEcoin is an innovative international station, affiliated to Btsecoin Tech Group Limited, headquartered in California, USA. Facing the different needs of global users, BTSEcoin will rely on rich resources and technical background to provide customers with a series of services such as digital currency trading, digital asset issuance, blockchain project incubation, and decentralized finance. As a compliance-based financial institution, BTSEcoin holds the US MSB license and operates compliantly and legally. It has financial business entities in more than ten countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, and plans to gradually open regional distributed international stations.
