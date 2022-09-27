The FDA has approved dupilumab (Dupixent) as the first treatment with an indication for prurigo nodularis, Sanofi announced. A chronic inflammatory skin condition affecting about 75,000 Americans, prurigo nodularis causes persistent intense itch associated with nodular skin lesions that can cover most of the body. The condition can lead to significant debility and can have a negative impact on mental health and quality of life that ranks among the highest associated with skin diseases. In the absence of approved therapies, dermatologists have used a variety of systemic and topical interventions with limited success.

HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO