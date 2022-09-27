Read full article on original website
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Patrick S. Walsh, MD: Pediatric Influenza Patients and Treatment With Oseltamivir
A discussion was held regarding research on the use of antivirals on younger influenza patients. In an interview with HCPLive, Patrick S. Walsh, MD, discussed his team’s research into the use of oseltamivir—a neuraminidase inhibitor—for pediatric patients with influenza. Walsh works as an assistant professor of Pediatrics...
Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention
According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
MedPage Today
Dupilumab Gets First FDA-Approved Indication for Prurigo Nodularis
The FDA has approved dupilumab (Dupixent) as the first treatment with an indication for prurigo nodularis, Sanofi announced. A chronic inflammatory skin condition affecting about 75,000 Americans, prurigo nodularis causes persistent intense itch associated with nodular skin lesions that can cover most of the body. The condition can lead to significant debility and can have a negative impact on mental health and quality of life that ranks among the highest associated with skin diseases. In the absence of approved therapies, dermatologists have used a variety of systemic and topical interventions with limited success.
Stroke Associated with Increased Prevalence of Ocular Disease
Diabetic retinopathy risks are elevated in patients with a history of stroke. Photo: Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. A cross-sectional study was recently conducted to better understand the relationship between stroke and ocular disease. Significant associations between visual impairment and major ocular disease with stroke were observed in this national study population. The study included 4,570 participants in the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations
A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
Early Rhythm Control Outcomes in Patients With Multiple Comorbidities
Based on subanalyses of participants with multiple cardiovascular comorbidities in the EAST-AFNET 4 trial, researchers suggested a CHA2DS2-VASc score of 4 was an effective indication for early rhythm control (ERC) to reduce adverse cardiovascular outcomes in recently diagnosed patients with atrial fibrillation and risk factors for stroke; however, patients with a lower comorbidity burden may achieve less favorable outcomes.
The Nurse Coach Collective Crosses The 800-mark for Trained Nurse Coaches Nationwide
Provider of innovative nursing resources, The Nurse Coach Collective expands its offerings across the US with more than 800 clients trained on becoming nurse coaches in different parts of the nation. Is there a program designed to elevate a registered nurse to become a nurse coach, ultimately guaranteeing improved well-being...
Diabetes Technology May Impact Patient’s Approach to Prevent Overnight Hypoglycemia
Data showed that patients using diabetes technology incorporated different strategies to prevent nocturnal hypoglycemia vs patients who did not use such technology. New research is providing insight into the strategies patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) use to prevent hypoglycemic episodes overnight and how the technology they use has an impact on their approach.
The Nurse Coach Collective Develops More RN Health Coaches Through Its Transformative Nurse Coach Certificate Program
Holistic nursing resource provider, The Nurse Coach Collective, helps hundreds of registered nurses nationwide become nurse coaches amid rave reviews from clients. The duo of Peter J Giza, RN, BSN, NC-BC and Heather Lapides, RN, BSN, NC-BC are undoubtedly making a massive impact in the health industry, especially in the aspect of transforming registered nurses into nurse coaches, judging by the reviews from clients across the country. The Nurse Coach Collective has helped hundreds of RNs to become world-class transformative nurse coaches through the Transformative Nurse Coach Certificate Program, taking their career to a whole new level.
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery: The Procedure and Recovery Process
Sinus infections impact 31 million people in the United States. For those with frequent sinus issues, it can be hard to enjoy scents or even breathe easily. While medications can help temporarily, reoccurring sinus infections or growths that block your sinuses might require sinus surgery. This article will explain more...
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
Spinal bone marrow injections effective for lower back pain 2 years post-op, study finds
A two-year study found Creative Medical Technology's StemSpine procedure was effective for treating lower back pain, the biologics company said Sept. 26. StemSpine uses a patient's own bone marrow aspirate to treat pain, according to a news release. The study examined 15 patients between the ages of 38 and 71...
What is Responsive Neurostimulation (RNS) for Epilepsy?
Epilepsy is a neurological (brain) disorder that causes repeated seizures without a known cause, or unprovoked. of people continue to have seizures despite taking these medications. This is called intractable (drug-resistant) epilepsy. There are quite a few treatment options for intractable epilepsy, including:. Another treatment option for intractable epilepsy is...
Physical Exam Findings Before a Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in the United States, taking more than 130,000 lives in 2021. Someone is diagnosed with lung cancer every two and a half minutes, roughly 646 people per day. The symptoms of lung cancer—cough, shortness of breath, hemoptysis, pallor, and fatigue...
Study: Higher Blood Sugar Targets Reduce Hypos, but Do Not Improve Type 2 Diabetes Outcomes in the ICU
A new study has evaluated the effect of more “liberal” blood sugar control in critically ill hospitalized patients. Researchers learned that higher glucose targets reduced the risk of hypoglycemia, but did not otherwise improve health outcomes. In the United States, the American Diabetes Association sets the current standards...
What Is an Electrophysiology Procedure?
An electrophysiology procedure is a series of tests that doctors use to evaluate the electrical activity of your heart. It’s often the first step in diagnosing an arrhythmia or determining if there is another reason for a change in your heart’s rhythm. A complex electrical system usually coordinates...
COVID-19 leads to high in-hospital mortality for patients with pulmonary hypertension
In a cohort of patients with chronic precapillary pulmonary hypertension, the rates of in-hospital mortality for those who contracted COVID-19 were more than 40%, according to a study. Study investigator David Montani, MD, PhD, explained that SARS-CoV2 has a predilection for causing pulmonary vascular injury and that patients with pre-existing...
Emergency dialysis during hospitalization for surgery predicts unfavorable outcomes
Even the best-laid plans often go awry, and adapting to changing circumstances on the fly can lead to unanticipated results. Now, researchers from Japan report that dealing with unexpected problems during surgery can also affect patient outcomes. In a study published in August in International Journal of Surgery, researchers from...
