Dry Mouth Relief Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.12 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data
Dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence of dry mouth owing to increased consumption of medications, as a side-effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, from nerve damage or dehydration, and conditions affecting salivary glands has been boosting demand for dry mouth relief products and is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Availability of wide range of products, increasing affordability, and growing awareness regarding the condition are some other key factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence in Oncology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 54% till 2035 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. The success of currently employed artificial intelligence (AI) solutions has encouraged researchers to explore the potential of such technologies in the healthcare sector, with its prime focus being oncology, to enable the treatment of several prevalent malignancies.
Applicant Tracking System Market Size Will Reach USD 2.33 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data
Applicant Tracking System Market Size – USD 1.38 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increased adoption of applicant tracking system in countries in Asia Pacific. Increasing need to improve candidate hiring experience is a key factor driving applicant tracking...
How Does Increasing Demand for Electronic Products Affect Retail Sales?
Imex Holding, which is one of the biggest companies in Europe in terms of imports, exports and e-commerce, is working hard to meet the expectations of the rapidly growing e-commerce sector. Sep 29, 2022 – Subsequent to the Covid-19 pandemic, which spread from China to the world in early 2020,...
IoT MCU Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 5.93 Billion, By 2028 | CAGR of 13.10%
IoT MCU Market Size – USD 2.22 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.10%, Market Trends – Advancement in IoT and its application in electronic devices. Rising demand for automation across end-users industries, growth in demand for wearable healthcare devices and other consumer electronics is driving the market.
Wine Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27
“The global wine market size reached US$ 430.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 605.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027.”. The latest research study “Wine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global wine market reached a value of US$ 430.54 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 605.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027.
Plastic to Fuel Technology Market 2028 : Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold Highest Revenue growth during Forecast Period
The global plastic to fuel technology market size is expected to reach USD 648.1 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The plastic to fuel technology market size is expected to reach USD 648.1 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing concerns regarding extreme environmental damage occurring because of high levels of plastic consumption across the globe is driving market revenue growth. Also, increasing awareness regarding conversion of plastic to fuel is expected to boost market growth in the near future.
Vascular Imaging Devices Market Future Landscape To Witness Significant Growth
The Vascular Imaging Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% and will reach USD 10.61 billion by 2026, asserts DelveInsight. The Vascular Imaging Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% and will reach USD 10.61 billion by 2026, asserts DelveInsight. The Global...
Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
Global Quantum Computing Market To Be Driven By Growing End Use Sectors In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026. The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions.
Btsecoin obtained MSB certification and established strategic partners
BTSEcoin is an innovative international station, affiliated to Btsecoin Tech Group Limited, headquartered in California, USA. Facing the different needs of global users, BTSEcoin will rely on rich resources and technical background to provide customers with a series of services such as digital currency trading, digital asset issuance, blockchain project incubation, and decentralized finance. As a compliance-based financial institution, BTSEcoin holds the US MSB license and operates compliantly and legally. It has financial business entities in more than ten countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, and plans to gradually open regional distributed international stations.
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
CD BioGlyco Released Advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform for Cyclodextrin Development Research
CD BioGlyco is excited to announce the launch of its multifunctional and advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform that can provide custom development of cyclodextrins to be used in food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, cosmetics, biotechnology industries. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in providing...
Matexcel Provides a Wide Range of Chitosan Products for Research Use
Matexcel now provides a wide range of chitosan products to gear the current trend of industrial development and customers’ needs. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – Matexcel, a biotechnology company specialized in material sciences that provides quality ceramic, nano/micro particle, natural materials, graphene, etc., and material analysis services to the science community, now provides a wide range of chitosan products to gear the current trend of industrial development and customers’ needs.
Microbiosci Releases LPS Extraction Service to Support Managing Endotoxins Issues
Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Microbiosci, the mature branch of Creative Biogene, is designed especially for accelerating the development of microbial industry. With unique technologies and satisfactory services in microbial genome editing, identification, sequencing, proteomics and metabolomics, Microbiosci is gradually becoming a leading custom service provider in delivering medicine microbiology solutions to clinical, pharmaceutical and veterinary. Recently, Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues.
Creative Proteomics Cytokine Boosts Biomarker Analysis with the Human Luminex Array Platform
Creative Proteomics Cytokine announced the launch of the Human Luminex Array Platform, which enables simultaneous analysis of multiple cytokines, chemokines, and other protein biomarkers in human serum, plasma, and cell culture samples. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Cytokine, a subdivision of Creative Proteomics, specializes in providing cytokine...
Neurovascular Devices Market to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.12% | Industry Size, Share and Forecst
The global neurovascular devices market size reached US$ 2.56 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% during 2022-2027. Neurovascular Devices Market Overview. The latest research study “Neurovascular Devices Market: Global...
Quest selects 6clicks for resale and to support their managed cybersecurity GRC offering
Roseville, CA based cybersecurity advisory and managed services provider, Quest Technology Management selects 6clicks as their platform to provide digitally enabled cyber audit and management capabilities. Cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) leader 6clicks is excited to announce Quest has selected the 6clicks platform to support their cyber audit services...
Nestle to stop sourcing from Indonesian palm oil producer AAL
LONDON/JAKARTA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Food giant Nestle plans to stop sourcing from subsidiaries of Astra Agro Lestari (AAL), a major Indonesian palm oil producer accused by environmental groups of land and human rights abuses.
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2032, Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – medac GmbH, Electra Therapeutics Inc.
The Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis market dynamics. Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Overview. Immune system disorder, known as hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) is inherited....
Trust Elements Disaster Recovery As An Efficient Water Damage Restoration Company
Elements Disaster Recovery is a reputed brand that can efficiently recover damage to any surface. The company is also known as the best Water Damage Restoration Company, which can deal with mold removal also. You do not have to take stress about what will happen to your home after a flood because of this company. With the excellent equipment, the company will make your space ready even after a heavy flood.
