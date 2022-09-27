ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The bond market is crumbling. That's bad for Wall Street and Main Street

The global bond market is having a historically awful year. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond, a proxy for borrowing costs, briefly moved above 4% on Wednesday for the first time in 12 years. That's a bad omen for Wall Street and Main Street. What's happening: This hasn't...
Fed's preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month

After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve's preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by 6.2% from a year...
Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving

Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school's Surveys of Consumers. That's the highest reading since April.
Used cars have become unaffordable

High prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers. That's bad news for CarMax, the nation's largest used car dealer. CarMax reported Thursday that its earnings plunged 54% as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to a year ago.
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills

The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap. Germany, Europe's biggest economy,...
