FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The bond market is crumbling. That's bad for Wall Street and Main Street
The global bond market is having a historically awful year. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond, a proxy for borrowing costs, briefly moved above 4% on Wednesday for the first time in 12 years. That's a bad omen for Wall Street and Main Street. What's happening: This hasn't...
Latest GDP reading confirms the US economy shrank for two straight quarters, supporting one definition of a recession
The US economy shrank by 0.6% during the second quarter of the year, according to the latest gross domestic product estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis released Thursday. That matches the most recent GDP estimate and shows the economy was in contraction for the entire first half of the...
Fed's preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month
After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve's preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by 6.2% from a year...
Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving
Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school's Surveys of Consumers. That's the highest reading since April.
Several states are sending out inflation relief checks, but some economists say they could further fuel rising prices
Several states are sending taxpayers money to help them cope with inflation, but some economists warn that the payments will do little to alleviate the pain of rising costs and could further fuel inflation. In California, for example, about 23 million qualifying taxpayers are expected to receive up to $1,500,...
Used cars have become unaffordable
High prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers. That's bad news for CarMax, the nation's largest used car dealer. CarMax reported Thursday that its earnings plunged 54% as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to a year ago.
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap. Germany, Europe's biggest economy,...
