Read full article on original website
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Frank G. Hardister
Frank G. “Jerry” Hardister, age 87 of Georgiana, Alabama, formerly of Southern Pines, North Carolina died September 19, 2022. Jerry was born January 5, 1935 to the late Bettle Frank and Julia Byrd Hardister. He was also preceded in death by his brother. He served his country in...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Nellie Elizabeth Hart Causey of Carthage
Nellie Elizabeth Hart Causey, 85, of Carthage, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Causey was born June 6, 1937 in Moore County, a daughter of the late Wesley Floyd and Maggie Beatrice Patterson Hart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Causey and a son Mitchell Causey.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Candace Leigh Craven
Candace Leigh Craven shared her light with everyone around her for almost 33 years. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, she passed away in her home in Hendersonville, NC. Candace was born in Pinehurst, NC on October 4, 1989 to Nina Williams and the late Thomas Harold Craven Jr. In addition...
sandhillssentinel.com
Cameron celebrates Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day
Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon celebrated her 99th birthday at Cameron Town Hall Sept. 24. Mayor Pro Tempore Ginger Bauerband presented a plaque to McCrimmon as the town declared Sept. 23 Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day. McCrimmon was born in Virginia in 1923 and moved to North Carolina at 10 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sandhillssentinel.com
Cameron’s Historic Preservation Ordinance is born
The Town of Cameron passed a Historic Preservation Ordinance at 6:43 p.m. at its regular meeting Sept. 27. Work toward the preservation began 39 years ago, in 1983, with the inventory of the historical properties, which are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Since the national register listing,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Wines in the Pines Oct. 23
Join friends of Moore Free & Charitable Clinic for a wine tasting fundraiser, Wines in the Pines. Hosts at Triangle Wine Company will feature affordable wines (sparkling, red and white) specially selected to complement your upcoming holiday dining and entertaining. Small bites will be served. Wines by the glass will be available for purchase.
sandhillssentinel.com
The Graveyard Getdown Music & Haunt Festival Oct. 14-15
Jambience Productions Presents: The Graveyard Getdown Music & Haunt Festival. Oct. 14 starting at 7 pm — Oct. 15 ending at 3 a.m. Calling all ghouls, goblins, and fright enthusiasts! The Graveyard Getdown Music & Haunt Festival is the spooktacular event of the season. A two day camping music festival headlined both nights by Asheville’s own, Dr. Bacon!
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore municipalities receive $1.8M in state street aid
The N.C. Department of Transportation is distributing more than $154.8 million in state street aid to municipalities, known as Powell Bill funds, to 508 municipalities statewide including Moore County. The initial allocation, or half of the total appropriation, was distributed this week. The other half will be paid by Jan....
IN THIS ARTICLE
sandhillssentinel.com
Family searching for missing relative
A family is searching for their missing relative, Gerald Martin Jr. (aka: Moon). He was last seen in Carthage on Friday, Sept. 23. It is believed he left his house around 9 p.m. He mentioned going to hangout with a cousin, however, no one has heard from him. He’s around...
sandhillssentinel.com
Man arrested for felony child solicitation by computer
A 20-year-old man from Willow Springs, North Carolina was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond issued by Moore County Magistrate Riyevski after being arrested on charges of felony soliciting a child by computer, felonious restraint, felony second degree kidnapping, and felony indecent liberties with a child.
sandhillssentinel.com
NCWorks provides help for job seekers at SP Library
Job seekers sometimes need one-on-one help with finding jobs, filling out applications, building resumes, or other job related tasks. To help those who need it, on Monday mornings from 10 am to noon, NCWorks Career Advisor Timothy Ingram will be at the Southern Pines Public Library to provide free employment assistance for members of the community.
sandhillssentinel.com
County hears police proposal for all schools
Moore County Commissioners met with the Moore County School Board at its special meeting on Sept. 28 to review a proposal to expand the schools’ police presence. The primary focus for campuses is law enforcement’s response time with an active shooter. There are currently 11 law officers, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sandhillssentinel.com
Sheriff warns of tax scam
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields is warning citizens of a tax scam. “In the recent report, a taxpayer received this particular form in the mail,” said Fields in a news advisory. “This form was not produced by the Tax Department nor did the taxpayer owe any taxes.”. No...
Comments / 0