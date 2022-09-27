Read full article on original website
Man shoots woman to death with rifle after fight, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for firing several rifle shots, killing a woman on a balcony, and hitting several apartments. On Sep. 26 at approximately 6:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a fight at the Creekside Meadows Apartment complex, near the Memphis airport. When...
Woman allegedly burned victim with hookah set during fight at local hookah lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after an altercation at a local hookah lounge. On Sept. 19, a woman reported she had been assaulted inside the Spades Hookah Lounge at 3705 Malco Way, Ste. 105, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The woman said she was in...
Man tells police ‘I started driving crazy to play with y’all’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces drug and reckless driving charges after police found several narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Thursday night, Memphis police say 31-year-old Demeceo Beale was speeding and driving recklessly in an Infiniti G37 on Mitchell Road. After officers pulled Beale over, they located 40 oxycodone pills, marijuana, […]
Man wanted for multiple Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last week, including one that left a woman critically injured. The crime spree started last Wednesday along North Belvedere Boulevard when a man was shot. Investigators say nearly ten shots were fired. Prior to the shooting, […]
Man shot outside liquor store in Binghampton, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bullets flew outside of a liquor store Thursday evening, leaving a man in the hospital seriously injured, according to Memphis Police. Police said the gunfire happened on Summer Avenue near Tee Jay’s Liquor around 7:30 p.m. One man was found critically injured and rushed to...
Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is behind bars, and another is wanted following accusations of a shooting involving a woman and her son while they were driving in Memphis. Shelby County Jail records show Conner Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission/attempt...
Teenager accused in shooting
A Hernando teenager faces a court date in Memphis, charged with attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting that happened in Memphis after a confrontation in Horn Lake. Reports are that a man was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road West in...
Teen shot victim after following him and mother from Horn Lake: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a teenager who they say shot a man who was inside a car with his mother last week. Conner Johnson, 18, is being accused of following a mother and her son from Horn Lake to Memphis on Sept 23. According to police, the 40-year-old victim told officers he was […]
Millington man accused of shooting at several people
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
Collierville Police Chief speaks on officer who was run over
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An officer with the Collierville Police Department remains in critical condition after a man wanted for attempted murder allegedly ran over him. Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the injured officer is a veteran of the department. Lane described his condition as critical but stable, adding that although he has been through several surgeries and is improving, he still has a long way to go.
VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
Two people hurt in Cordova car crash, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a Cordova car crash. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. When deputies arrived, they found two people hurt following...
Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A mother says she fears for her life after she says a woman with a grudge fired shots at her and her children while she was driving. According to police reports, Angel Jackson was following Kaneisha Robertson while hanging out the window of a car and holding a gun. “I just see the […]
Suspect wanted after woman shot in Midtown: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in Midtown on September 22. Police say officers responded to the shooting on North Belvedere Boulevard after 4:30 p.m. The victim told officers she heard a knock on her door and an armed male shot her several times after her child […]
Man shot in Whitehaven, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor’s Note: Memphis Police originally said that a child was shot, along with the man. Police later issued a correction, saying only the man was shot. This story has been updated to reflect that correction. One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Whitehaven...
Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Friday morning. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. One person is in critical condition, and...
Body found in burning car in Millington, sheriff’s office says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found dead in a burning car in Millington. On Thursday, at 8:30 a.m., Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash and vehicle fire at a dead end on Pilot Road in Millington. Fire units found the deceased victim in the front...
Man narrowly escapes after getting caught in crossfire at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after another man at a Southeast Memphis gas station found himself caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying from two vehicles. Darran Coleman’s work van was hit by gunfire while he was making a routine stop for gas at the BP station at Riverdale and Raines on […]
Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy
A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
