Public invited to help shape future design of Coleman Community Park

Community forum Thursday, Sept. 29 at Sand Creek High School

The public is invited to provide ideas and input for the design and development of Coleman Community Park at a community forum on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m., at Sand Creek High School. Presently, Coleman is a 70-acre mostly undeveloped site on the east side of Colorado Springs, near the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road. This meeting is the second in a series of at least three planned community forums that will help inform the park’s master plan.

The master plan will have three focus areas: creating an active sports hub, integrating Sand Creek and nature, and community park amenities. It is expected that the park will be comparable to Memorial or John Venezia community parks, with sports fields and a playground.

What: Community forum for the public to provide input and ideas for the design and development of Coleman Community Park. The event will include an update on the status of the process, results from the first online survey, and input opportunities for the three initial park concepts. The second online survey will also kickoff at this community event for the community to identify preferred elements they would like to see in the park.

When: Thursday, Sept. 29; 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Sand Creek High School, 7005 Carefree Circle North (second-floor library)

Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/ColemanPark for more information and to sign up for project updates.