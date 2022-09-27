Read full article on original website
Six of San Francisco’s high school football teams were scheduled to take the field in Week 5, though one ended up forfeiting under controversial circumstances. Riordan won at Valley Christian for the first time in program history, while St. Ignatius suffered a blowout loss at Bellarmine and Sacred Heart Cathedral couldn’t stop Mitty in the second half. Washington overcame a key injury to defeat Oakland, while Balboa closed out non-league play with a loss at Livermore. The Standard has coverage of high school football and other prep sports around the city and the Bay Area as a whole.
A decision on Monday by the Board of Trustees of the Amador County Unified School District put an end to the rest of the Amador High School varsity football season. The decision to end Amador’s season impacts not only the Amador varsity football team, but the other five teams in the Mother Lode League who will now be looking to find opponents to fill that vacant spot on the schedule.
`Jake Dickert is the first normal guy who's been the coach at Wazzu in a while.'
Six weeks of the 2022 high school football season are behind us already. That means the regular season is already more than halfway over, and a lot of teams start league play this week. Here are SBLive's Southern Section rankings heading into the seventh week (Sep. 29 - Oct. 1) of the 2022 ...
