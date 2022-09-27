Six of San Francisco’s high school football teams were scheduled to take the field in Week 5, though one ended up forfeiting under controversial circumstances. Riordan won at Valley Christian for the first time in program history, while St. Ignatius suffered a blowout loss at Bellarmine and Sacred Heart Cathedral couldn’t stop Mitty in the second half. Washington overcame a key injury to defeat Oakland, while Balboa closed out non-league play with a loss at Livermore. The Standard has coverage of high school football and other prep sports around the city and the Bay Area as a whole.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO