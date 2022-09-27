Read full article on original website
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, intervened via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the machine where the...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
Maebe A. Girl seeks to be first openly trans, nonbinary member of Congress
LOS ANGELES — A drag queen, an ordained minister, a Silver Lake Neighborhood Council woman and a U.S. congressional candidate. Maebe A. Girl became the first trans nonbinary person to advance to a general election for a House seat, securing 12.8% of the vote in the crowded race to represent California’s 30th District.
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
School bus fleet targeted for catalytic converters
OSHKOSH, Wis. — When you see it up close, it’s not overly impressive or flashy. Catalytic converter thefts are up in Wisconsin and across the nation. A school bus fleet was targeted in Oshkosh this week. Officials said keeping vehicles in fenced or well-lit areas may help deter...
