Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
stthom.edu
University Headquarters Ranks UST No. 16 for the Best Online Associate Degree in Business
University Headquarters (HQ) ranks the University of St. Thomas-Houston No. 16 for the. Best Online Associate Degree in Business. UST offers a General Business Associates in Applied Science degree 100% online through its Kolbe School of Innovation and Professional Studies. “We are honored to be included in the top 20...
Sam Houston State University's growing diversity, Hispanic enrollment
HOUSTON — Demographics have shifted across the state of Texas in the past decade with significant growth among the Hispanic population. Sam Houston State University started noticing a change in enrollment in 2015. By 2020, Hispanic students represented more than 25% of the student body. "We are a majority-minority...
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Cafe Express' New Look, Kirby Ice House Woodlands
Cafe Express, 1422 W. Gray, reopens October 4 with a brand new look and some new menu items. Calling its service "craft-casual", the upscale cafe has been completely renovated with a vibrant interior that is a blend of European elegance and relaxed American eatery. Taking its inspiration from the art house cafes in Europe, it is an homage of sorts to Cafe Express founders, friends and restaurateurs Lonnie Schiller and Robert Del Grande who first conceived the brand while on a trip to Europe. The first Cafe Express opened in 1984 on Post Oak Lane. Its restaurant at River Oaks Plaza first opened in 1991 as the third location for Cafe Express.
stthom.edu
Organ Crawl Reveals Perfect Location for Students to Perform First Bach Concert
University of St. Thomas' Organ Studio presented its first Bach Concert at First Lutheran Church in Downtown Houston. "Our students had the opportunity to perform on a beautiful Pasi organ," Dr. Jeong-Suk Bae, adjunct professor of Organ, said. "The Pasi organ at First Lutheran, built in 2014, with its pure mechanical action and color of stops, is designed perfectly for the music of J. S. Bach and his contemporaries. When we visited this organ in the spring semester for organ crawl, we immediately came up with the idea of doing a Bach Concert. I was thrilled to have our organ students presenting a full program with various works by Bach at the beginning of this semester."
stthom.edu
Men's Soccer Undefeated Heading into Conference Play
#15 in the country (United Soccer Coaches) and first place in the SCAC heading into conference play. The team has achieved a remarkable seven wins and one draw prior to their SCAC opening matchup against Colorado College this weekend. Castro and Aleman Headline the Top Offense in the SCAC. The...
United Airlines cuts Houston international flight as it trims schedule
The Chicago-based carrier is dropping four cities from its network as part of a 12-route readjustment.
saturdaydownsouth.com
David Hicks Jr., 5-star prospect and No. 1 2023 DL, announces SEC commitment
David Hicks Jr. is heading to the SEC, staying close to his home in Katy, Texas. On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks announced that he was choosing Texas A&M over Oklahoma and others. He was considered a near-lock to go to Oklahoma, so many were surprised he chose A&M, which he did...
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
woodlandsjournal.com
Niko Niko’s Coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko’s owner Dimitri Fetokakis recently posted a picture in front of the now defunct Luby’s Cafeteria location in The Woodlands from the Niko Niko’s Facebook page saying, “Guess where I am?”. This picture prompted speculation about Niko Niko’s possibly opening up a location in our...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Is Houston too big? Comedian Kevonstage thinks so and TikTok agrees
Kevin 'Kevonstage' Fredericks went on a rant about the Bayou City's expansive highway system and traffic congestion.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
How much does it cost to be a first-time homeowner in large Texas cities?
Moving out of your parent's house is nerve-wracking whether you're headed to college or hitting the workforce and simply getting your own space. Usually, new adults will start out in apartments and eventually become first-time homeowners.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas
ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
blackchronicle.com
Only World War Surviving Battleship Raising Sinking Concerns – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
It’s the one surviving battleship that served in each world wars, having fought in Europe throughout World War I and towards the Nazis and the Japanese Army throughout World War II. But the best problem lately for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at occasions compelled staff to pump out about 2,000 gallons of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
