University of St. Thomas' Organ Studio presented its first Bach Concert at First Lutheran Church in Downtown Houston. "Our students had the opportunity to perform on a beautiful Pasi organ," Dr. Jeong-Suk Bae, adjunct professor of Organ, said. "The Pasi organ at First Lutheran, built in 2014, with its pure mechanical action and color of stops, is designed perfectly for the music of J. S. Bach and his contemporaries. When we visited this organ in the spring semester for organ crawl, we immediately came up with the idea of doing a Bach Concert. I was thrilled to have our organ students presenting a full program with various works by Bach at the beginning of this semester."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO