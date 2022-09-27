ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Sam Houston State University's growing diversity, Hispanic enrollment

HOUSTON — Demographics have shifted across the state of Texas in the past decade with significant growth among the Hispanic population. Sam Houston State University started noticing a change in enrollment in 2015. By 2020, Hispanic students represented more than 25% of the student body. "We are a majority-minority...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Cafe Express' New Look, Kirby Ice House Woodlands

Cafe Express, 1422 W. Gray, reopens October 4 with a brand new look and some new menu items. Calling its service "craft-casual", the upscale cafe has been completely renovated with a vibrant interior that is a blend of European elegance and relaxed American eatery. Taking its inspiration from the art house cafes in Europe, it is an homage of sorts to Cafe Express founders, friends and restaurateurs Lonnie Schiller and Robert Del Grande who first conceived the brand while on a trip to Europe. The first Cafe Express opened in 1984 on Post Oak Lane. Its restaurant at River Oaks Plaza first opened in 1991 as the third location for Cafe Express.
HOUSTON, TX
stthom.edu

Organ Crawl Reveals Perfect Location for Students to Perform First Bach Concert

University of St. Thomas' Organ Studio presented its first Bach Concert at First Lutheran Church in Downtown Houston. "Our students had the opportunity to perform on a beautiful Pasi organ," Dr. Jeong-Suk Bae, adjunct professor of Organ, said. "The Pasi organ at First Lutheran, built in 2014, with its pure mechanical action and color of stops, is designed perfectly for the music of J. S. Bach and his contemporaries. When we visited this organ in the spring semester for organ crawl, we immediately came up with the idea of doing a Bach Concert. I was thrilled to have our organ students presenting a full program with various works by Bach at the beginning of this semester."
HOUSTON, TX
stthom.edu

Men's Soccer Undefeated Heading into Conference Play

#15 in the country (United Soccer Coaches) and first place in the SCAC heading into conference play. The team has achieved a remarkable seven wins and one draw prior to their SCAC opening matchup against Colorado College this weekend. Castro and Aleman Headline the Top Offense in the SCAC. The...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
woodlandsjournal.com

Niko Niko’s Coming to The Woodlands

Niko Niko’s owner Dimitri Fetokakis recently posted a picture in front of the now defunct Luby’s Cafeteria location in The Woodlands from the Niko Niko’s Facebook page saying, “Guess where I am?”. This picture prompted speculation about Niko Niko’s possibly opening up a location in our...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
HOUSTON, TX
designdevelopmenttoday.com

ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas

ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Only World War Surviving Battleship Raising Sinking Concerns – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

It’s the one surviving battleship that served in each world wars, having fought in Europe throughout World War I and towards the Nazis and the Japanese Army throughout World War II. But the best problem lately for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at occasions compelled staff to pump out about 2,000 gallons of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
GALVESTON, TX

